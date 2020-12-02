The Arizona Cardinals' next opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, have followed a consistent pattern.

When quarterback Jared Goff has ample time in the pocket, he plays well and the team wins. When he doesn’t, he turns the ball over a lot and they lose.

It sounds simplistic, but has merit. The Rams are 3-2 in their last five games. In the two losses, Goff was hit 15 times with four sacks and he threw four interceptions with three fumbles and didn’t earn a passer rating over 65. In the three wins, he was hit 12 times for four sacks and threw two interceptions. His passer rating was above 95 in each game.

In a way this has resembled the Cardinals past few weeks. Arizona is 2-3 over that span. In its two wins, quarterback Kyler Murray ran for 128 yards. In the last two losses, the Cardinals have scored 19 points per game and Murray has run for 48 total yards.

He said after their loss to New England on Sunday that he doesn't need to run for the team to win, but the Cardinals are 1-3 when he gains 31 yards or fewer.

"He loves to run; I think that gets him into the flow of the game as well," right tackle Kelvin Beachum said. "But the way teams are playing is they're literally taking that away. If a back is offset, they're putting two guys on the back side literally waiting on him. So I think in the National Football League, you realize when you start playing long enough, people will find a way to take certain things away from you. And you got to find a way to still find ways to win in spite of it."

The Rams haven’t allowed many yards on the ground tis year to quarterbacks, although one exception was Seattle’s Russell Wilson's 60 yards on eight carries three weeks ago.

Los Angeles's front seven has the fourth-most sacks in the NFL and the sixth-fewest yards per carry. It also has several individual playmakers who provide great challenges, including the NFL's leader in sacks and five-time All-Pro Aaron Donald (10 sacks).

The Cardinals still lead the NFL in yards per carry and have allowed the ninth-fewest sacks. The key is getting Murray space to operate, which if the Rams follow the Cardinals' last two opponents’ blueprint, could be difficult.

"We want to play his game," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. "And there'll be games where he'll rush for more yards than than he did yesterday.

"The NFL is week-in, week-out, trying to take what the defense gives you and execute at a high level. These last couple weeks, we haven't done our best offensively, there's no question. We got to find a way to create some more explosive plays and be more efficient on third downs."

On the other end, the Cardinals are 11th in sacks while the Rams have allowed the fifth-fewest in the league.

The Cardinals have had three per game over their last two losses, games in which the defense held their opponents under their season average for points. It has put the offense in position to win games, which hasn't happened. Still, some players are not satisfied with the defensive effort.

"We haven't played a complete game all season," linebacker De'Vondre Campbell said. "And we still have everything we want right in front of us. So in terms of saying, 'Have we reached our ceiling?' No, we haven't, not even close. We haven't played a complete game yet. But like I said, everything we want is right in front of us."

Sunday's game determines who will sit in second place in the NFC West. The Cardinals are 6-5 with a 2-1 division record. The Rams are 7-4 with a 1-2 division record coming off a loss to San Francisco.

While there are many elements that will judge a winner Sunday, the battle of who gets to which quarterback may be one of the most prominent.

Murray has been denied of his running lanes lately, so it's up to him and the Cardinals coaching staff to find ways to break out of their offensive funk.