Cardinals rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons finally got his time to shine on Thursday night in Seattle.

He played a career-high 45 defensive snaps, 68.2 percent of the team's downs. In that opportunity, he displayed the athleticism and speed that made him a top-eight draft pick.

He finished with a team-leading 10 total tackles (nine solo), two of which were for losses. He earned his first career sack in the first quarter, the "first of many," as All-Pro Chandler Jones tweeted.

"Its definitely exciting for us to see," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. "He wanted to play a lot initially and I think our defensive staff did a tremendous job of bringing him along at the right pace to put him in positions to be successful. Now, he’s getting a feel for the game, it is slowing down for him. He's getting more of the playbook. You saw last night that he did some really nice things and we need him to continue to step up."

Signs towards a breakout game for the rookie popped up all week.

Starting inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was questionable to play with a calf injury. He played, but not as many snaps as usual (29).

Simmons also received more playing time in the previous two games than any other weeks before.

Plus, his coaches displayed a lot trust in him throughout game week.

"He is becoming what we thought he was going to be when he was drafted in the top 10," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said before the game. "And, to his credit, he's been patient. He's been frustrated, but he's been patient and waiting his turn and learning and working in practice. And it's showing in the games. We've got to play him more because he can help us win."

The eighth overall pick had yet to play even half of the team’s defensive snaps in any game for various reasons.

It was said that he didn’t get a full offseason due to the pandemic and needed to develop more, that there were veterans on the roster like Campbell and Jordan Hicks blocking him, that his confidence was low.

Fans and general manager Steve Keim on the radio alike were eager to see more of Simmons on the field throughout the first half of the season. On Thursday, they got to, and his play will likely lead to even more opportunities.