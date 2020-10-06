Looking solely at rushing yards per attempt, the Arizona Cardinals have been one of the best running teams in the league since the start of last year.

Arizona ran for five yards per carry last season, second most in the league and most in franchise history. This year, they are at 4.9, sixth-best.

But, that number can be misleading. Quarterback Kyler Murray accounts for 46 percent of the Cardinals' rushing yards and they have no other player running for more than 3.8 yards per carry. Murray leads the NFL in rushing yards per attempt at 8.3, while none of the Arizona halfbacks are in the top 36. A lot of Murray's biggest runs come from scrambling out of the pocket. On Sunday, his biggest play was a 48-yard rush that was a designed pass play.

"We haven't hit our stride offensively, it's pretty evident," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. "We want to run the football first and foremost, and haven't been able to be as effective as we would have liked."

The Cardinals have the best run-blocking tight end in football per Pro Football Focus in Maxx Williams. The only issue is that he has only played in one game due to an ankle issue. He is currently on injured reserve, and he spent most of training camp watching from the sidelines due to lingering injuries.

Tight end Dan Arnold said on Tuesday that the team’s young group without Williams is progressing, but his presence is missed.

"The thing with Maxx is, he's a really smart player," Arnold said. "He does a good job of getting everybody in the right situations to be successful with communication on the line of scrimmage. Me and Darrell (Daniels) are pretty young players that don't have a ton of experience. I think we've done a good job so far. But there's still so much growth that needs to happen.

"We've had these learning and teaching moments throughout these past four games that are, I think, going to really help us be successful in the next coming games."

At 6-foot-4, 252 pounds with a big chest and shoulders, Williams can act like an additional lineman for the Cardinals. He developed his blocking prowess early in his career with the Baltimore Ravens, and he turned out to be exactly what the Cardinals needed last season with that ability.

Kingsbury gave an update on Williams’ status on Monday. He said he hopes the veteran will be back by the team’s bye week, which is Week 8. Until then, the Cardinals face the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks.

"We'll see on Maxx. I'm hopeful we get him around that bye week, that he may be ready to go," Kingsbury said. "But, I know he's been rehabbing hard and he's anxious to get back."

Williams will likely not be the savior of the run game, but he does make a difference blocking on the side of the rush and down the field.

The tight end said himself that the Cardinals found a groove running as the year went on and their pieces had more time together in 2019. Kingsbury said that this is an abnormal year and the team is figuring itself out. If they are right, then perhaps the rush attack will even itself out. If it does, then Arizona could have one of the best running games in the league given what Murray has already been able to accomplish. But it has not happened yet.