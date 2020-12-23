How the Cardinals Second Matchup with 49ers is a lot Different

The Cardinals faced San Francisco in Week 1, but in many ways this is a brand new matchup.

Even though Saturday presents the second go-around between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers this year, quarterback Kyler Murray said Tuesday their first meeting means nothing to this one.

The Cardinals defeated the 49ers to open the season 24-20. Murray mentioned that it was a big victory to take down the defending NFC champs to set the tone. Plus, he and newly added receiver DeAndre Hopkins showed their potential together with 14 connections for 151 yards.

Since then, the Cardinals have gone 7-6, putting themselves in a position to compete for a playoff spot.

The 49ers, meanwhile, have been hit harder than just about every other team by injuries, which has aided in them falling back to 5-9.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. discussed one of the differences between the first matchup and this week.

"That was one of the first games that we had as a unit," Murphy said. "I just think as the season goes by, you learn new things, all those small details and all that stuff matters. So, you get further through the season, all that stuff kind of slows down, you can see more things. As a defense as a whole, everyone's just coming together."

Another is personnel. The 49ers' reserve/injured list looks like a starting lineup for a lot of teams.

Defensively, Pro Bowl defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Dee Ford along with multi-game starters Solomon Thomas and Ben Garland are down. Cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) is wait-and-see for this week.

On the offensive side, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said starting running back Raheem Mostert’s season is done due to a high-ankle sprain. He scored a 76-yard touchdown on a pass reception in Week 1.

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has also been limited to six games, with Nick Mullens taking over in his place. Mullens got injured last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, and is done for the year. Garoppolo has been designated to return from reserve/injured, but Shanahan said he's not available to play.

Third-stringer C.J. Beathard will start, and his backup will be former Cardinals first-rounder Josh Rosen, who reportedly signed from the Buccaneers practice squad Tuesday.

"Each week we're playing with all that we have," Shanahan said. "There's no guys behind those guys, so we're just trying to make sure we get a team ready for Saturday."

Tight end George Kittle has been held to six games this year and got hurt against Arizona in Week 1, but he is expected to return Saturday.

Shanahan said Tuesday, "I think he's got a chance this week. That was the point of getting him back at practice last week to see how he responded. I know he responded good from a medical standpoint and from him. So, I'm looking to see how he is this week and if he's good, I plan on him playing.”

The 49ers will also have top receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who did not play in the first game.

On the Cardinals side, the offense has stayed mostly healthy throughout the season. It's had its ups and downs, but last Sunday's 33-26 win against the Eagles was a step forward.

The defensive health has been another story, as the Cardinals will be without Week 1 starters on the front seven Jordan Phillips, Corey Peters and Chandler Jones.

Despite the 49ers losing a lot of starters to injury, Murray expects nothing less from a division game but for it to be a challenge.

"Good team, they'll be ready to go obviously, it's a divisional game," Murray said. "So, it's going to be very competitive."

The 49ers have held up defensively for most of the season. They have allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards and seventh-fewest rushing yards this year. But, the offense has put the defense in poor spots, as it is second in the NFL in turnovers.

Being without Mostert in the running game and dipping to the third-string quarterback sets up a difficult situation for the 49ers offense.

With a win and a Bears loss this week, the Cardinals would clinch a playoff spot. But, a 49ers win would put the Cardinals in a difficult position. The Bears have the tiebreaker over Arizona, and a game against the 1-13 Jacksonville Jaguars this week. The 49ers could slide the Cardinals back close to the outside looking in.

So, while the Cardinals started their playoff push with a win against the 49ers, they’ll need another to continue that ambition.