Cardinals Sign ILBs Stephone Anthony and Terrance Smith to Practice Squad

The Cardinals announced two inside linebacker additions to the practice squad on Monday. Stephone Anthony and Terrance Smith officially joined the team after they worked out with Arizona for the second time last week.

Anthony, 28, was drafted in the first round if the 2015 draft by the New Orleans Saints, a pick acquired from the Seattle Seahawks along with center Max Unger in exchange for tight end Jimmy Graham. He had a strong rookie year, racking up 112 tackles and a couple of forced fumbles in 12 starts. But, New Orleans switched his spot from the middle to the outside, and his production dipped. He was traded after a lackluster and injury-marred (ankle) second season to Miami for a fifth-rounder. He would not start for two more years until his rookie contract expired, then he bounced around a couple of camps before landing back on New Orleans where he started one game and was cut after the season.

Smith, 27, went undrafted out of Florida State where he was made second-team All-ACC and won a national championship. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he bounced from practice squad to active roster as a rookie and then played in 15 games in his second year. But, in the middle of his third season, he landed on reserve/injured (knee) and has not played since.

The addition of Anthony and Smith along with running back D.J. Foster and cornerback Jace Whittaker reverting to the practice squad after being elevated Saturday has the group at its full total of 16.

Anthony and Smith join Evan Weaver as the three interior linebackers while Arizona has Reggie Walker and Reggie Gilbert as outside linebackers. Cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Whittaker along with defensive tackle Michael Dogbe are the only other defenders on the squad.

The Cardinals' front seven suffered several injuries on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

On their Monday injury report, which is estimated since they didn't have practice but have a short week ahead of a Thursday game, inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (calf), outside linebacker Haason Reddick (neck), nose tackle Corey Peters (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (did not play Sunday, hamstring) would all be non-participants.

Anthony and Smith give the Cardinals players to work with in case they need to fill a linebacker spot down the road.