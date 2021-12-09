Cardinals Slim Favorites Over Rams Ahead of Monday Night Football Clash

The Cardinals have been very friendly for bettors this year, and again find themselves as favorites in a Monday night meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

When it comes to making the general public money, not many teams do it better than the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals are one of only three teams to cover the spread in 75% of their games this season, going a stellar 9-3. Only the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) and Green Bay Packers (10-2) can say the same.

After the Week 2 narrow win over the Minnesota Vikings, each game this season where the Cardinals were either less than six-point favorites or underdogs has been covered by Arizona.

Now, that will once again be put to the test in Week 14.

The Cardinals are currently 2.5-point favorites on SI Sportsbook to defeat the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football this week.

This is the second meeting between the two teams, as the Cardinals marched into SoFi Stadium and emerged with a 37-20 victory in Week 4. The Rams were listed as 3.5-point favorites.

However, much has changed since then.

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods has since torn his ACL, and the team has added fellow receiver Odell Beckham into the mix along with linebacker Von Miller.

The Cardinals are without defensive end J.J. Watt and running back Chase Edmonds, who rushed for 120 yards against the Rams in their first meeting.

However, Arizona now has the talents of Zach Ertz at tight end following a trade only days after tight end Maxx Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury.

For whatever reason, the Cardinals have truly adopted the road-dog mentality, going undefeated in their games on the road the season. Arizona hasn't quite "struggled" at State Farm Stadium, but their only losses (and three instances where the Cardinals didn't cover the spread) have all come at home.

It's the second meeting with a divisional rival, and these games tend to drift more towards the tougher side thanks to familiarity.

When it comes to records against the spread, the Rams are in the bottom half of the league with a 5-7 record.

While last week's 37-7 throttling of the Jacksonville Jaguars stopped a three-game losing streak, it was also the Rams' first time covering the spread in six weeks.

Monday night's over/under is currently set at 51.5. While the Rams have seen the under hit in three of the last four games, the Cardinals' game have hit the over in three of the last four matchups.

In the last meeting between the two teams earlier this season, the over of 54 hit with 57 being scored in Arizona's win.