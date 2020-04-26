When former Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin declared for the NFL Draft, foregoing his senior year of eligibility in the process, he had anticipated getting selected higher than where he fell.

“I thought I’d be taken yesterday at some point during the third round," he said. "Because of that day, I was thinking today I’d get drafted pretty early. It didn’t turn out that way, but I’m forever grateful that I got the opportunity to get drafted and play the sport that I love once again. It’s just that much of an easier transition for me being able to go and move right down the road from where I played in college.”

It is unclear why Benjamin slipped past his third/fourth round projection, but the Arizona Cardinals were more than happy to pick him up with their No. 222 overall pick in the seventh round, their last selection in the draft.

"Last pick, Eno Benjamin, a guy that we thought would have gone much higher," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said. "So the value in the seventh round and a player that can do a number of things for you, really excited about him."

Benjamin broke program records as a Sun Devil. In just three seasons, he was one of the most productive backs in their history, finishing his career at No. 7 in total rushing yards (2,867), No. 6 in rushing touchdowns (27) and total attempts (576) and No. 4 in games with 100 or more rushing yards (15).

Benjamin was a first-team All-Pac-12 member in 2018 and 2019, his sophomore and junior seasons. During the former year, he broke the school record for rushing attempts in a single season (300), single-game rushing yards (312) and single-season rushing yards (1,642) and was named an AP third-team All-America.

More interestingly, Benjamin was seldom-used as a true freshman, as he was stuck on the depth chart behind current Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage and Demario Richard.

"I felt like teams thought they had some more important people they needed to pick up in front of me and that’s what they did," Benjamin said on his slide. "I can’t be mad. Like I said, I’m just glad I got the opportunity to get drafted and play the game that I love.

"I just continued to follow interactions with my agent. It wasn’t planning out the way we were expecting it to, but at the end of the day, I knew all I needed was one shot, one opportunity. We were pretty optimistic that opportunity would come just looking at the team as far as fit and looking at the board in what we had. Arizona ended up being the next one and I sort of got that feeling. I want to say it was the Detroit Lions’ pick before them (actually it was Carolina), I just grabbed my phone and felt my phone vibrating. I knew from there the 602 number was Arizona and it gave me a good feeling right off the bat.”

Benjamin enters a Cardinals running back stable that features Kenyan Drake, who recently signed his one-year transition tag, as well as Chase Edmonds and fellow former Sun Devil D.J. Foster. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury already knows what he's getting in the former ASU star from his tenure at the collegiate level.

"As far as Eno goes, very familiar with him as a player," Kingsbury said. "I remember recruiting him in high school (at Texas Tech) and obviously followed him and the success he's had out here. He's very durable, very productive, tough runner. Last year, we get to about Week 6 and we're down to our third back. That's when we made the trade for Kenyan. So, we wanted to bring in a guy, a young guy, that could learn from two backs that we're very high on and be a productive part of the team. We think Eno fills that need."