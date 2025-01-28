Arizona State Offers Son of Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzgerald
Arizona State University has tried to live by the mantra of "Activate The Valley" under Kenny Dillingham, where the plan is to get fans invested again in the football program and also to keep the in-state high school football talent home.
Dillingham and the Sun Devils made a splash offer today for a local wide receiver from Brophy High School in Phoenix by the name of Devin Fitzgerald.
If that name sounds familiar it should because Devin is the son of Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, who is sure to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame wideout upon the opportunity.
Devin is heading into his senior season at Brophy. As a junior, Fitzgerald caught 52 passes for 720 yards and nine touchdowns over 13 games. Most recruiting sites, including 247, list Fitzgerald as a three-star recruit.
The 2026 recruit has 21 offers as of now including ASU. Other programs include Arizona, Florida State, and Pittsburgh -- of which his father Larry attended from 2002-03.
Arizona State's current wide receiver coach, Hines Ward, is a part of the group who offered Fitzgerald. Ward played in the NFL as well, with all 14 of his pro seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ward is entering his second year as the program's wide receiver coach.