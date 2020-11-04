It was one month ago that the Arizona Cardinals season might have been at a crossroad.

After starting out 2-0, the Cardinals lost at home to the Detroit Lions and despite wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald referring to the game as a “wakeup call,” it was followed by a bad loss to the Carolina Panthers on the road.

Later that week, two days prior to a game against the New York Jets (a team that can be an elixir for other teams), Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was asked on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM about the “football character” of Arizona and if he “totally believes in the guys ... in that locker room.”

Keim said, “I do believe in them. But at the same time, I am very, very disappointed with the way we played the last two weeks. And, it comes down to making plays and executing. And to be quite frank with you, we got a lot of guys making a lot of money. And that's the way you've got to build a roster; you've got to allocate the money in particular spots. And when you see players who are making an exorbitant amount of money, those guys have to be productive. And in my opinion, our stars have not played like stars.”

In fairness, the losses to the Lions and Panthers occurred with one of those stars, safety Budda Baker, playing with a thumb injury against Detroit that would require surgery, and then missing the game against Carolina.

Baker returned for the game against the Jets, and then had the first interceptions of his career in a Monday night game against Dallas and then against Seattle before last Sunday’s bye.

The Cardinals host the Miami Dolphins Sunday having won three consecutive games and they are 5-2, one game behind the Seahawks in the NFC West.

Wednesday, in a question to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Keim’s comment was referenced and Kingsbury was asked how his best players have been performing.

He didn’t specifically mention the team’s stars, instead saying, “None of us performed well that day. I think that was the point I made after the game. I thought we got out-coached, we got outplayed and it wasn't very good after a tough loss to Detroit. I really felt like we (played) a young hungry team and they were more aggressive, more physical and beat up on us.

“There were definitely some locker-room discussions after and we addressed it as a team. I've been proud of how guys have responded and refocused and I felt like the preparation throughout the week was much improved since that loss.”

Now, their goal will be to continue that momentum after an off week.

That could be challenging amid potential distractions from the absence of outside linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. because of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are preparing to play a “hungry” and “aggressive” 4-3 Dolphins team coached by Brian Flores.

Said Kingsbury, “I see a defense that takes the personality of their coach. He's very sharp, tough-minded. They are going to be aggressive, going to be physical, and that's how they play. They fly around and have one of the longest fronts we've seen and one of the most physical defenses.”

Flores previously coached in New England under Bill Belichick and Kingsbury concluded, “It's impressive to watch. They get in your face and they don't give you anything. Week in, week out they have multiple looks very similar to what the Patriots do. They try to take all your best players away and they're on a roll.”

Sunday, we’ll see if the Cardinals roll continues.