Cardinals Waive OLB Reggie Walker, TE Evan Baylis

Alex Weiner

The Cardinals placed outside linebacker Reggie Walker and tight end Evan Baylis on waivers Saturday. They both were signed from the practice squad on Thursday. That brings the players on Arizona's active roster to 51. One of those spots is likely going to veteran nose tackle Domata Peko, whose agency tweeted that the 36-year-old has agreed to terms with Arizona. 

More on Peko here. 

Walker is an undrafted free agent from Kansas State. He spent most of the season on Arizona’s practice squad, but was elevated to the active roster for the second time before the Cardinals game against Seattle. He didn’t play in the game, providing depth as a backup for an injury-affected defense. He played 17 defensive snaps in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.

For Baylis, this was the second time he was signed to the active roster only to be cut shortly after the game. He played six offensive snaps this week and has 22 on the season. 

He was added after tight ends Darrell Daniels and Maxx Williams were ruled questionable for the game with ankle injuries. Williams played, but Daniels didn’t.

On Frdiay, the Cardinals reverted defensive tackle Michael Dogbe and running back D.J. Foster to the practice squad after their elevations on Thursday.

With a battered defensive line, and with starters Jordan Phillips and Corey Peters placed on reserve/injured Thursday, Dogbe had to fill in. He played 24 defensive snaps, a career-high. He grabbed a sack, which was his only tackle of the game.

Foster played 17 snaps on special teams snaps against Seattle. 

