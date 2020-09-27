SI.com
AllCardinals
Cardinals Need to Cut Turnovers to Avoid Trap-Game Loss

Mason Kern

The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 3 against the Detroit Lions with a primary objective of righting last season's tie in Week 1 with a win to stay undefeated, continuing the trend of the longest unbeaten streak the franchise has started a season with since 2015. Conversely, the Lions travel to State Farm Stadium for the second time in as many seasons with a winless 0-2 record desperate for their first victory.

It is the definition of a trap game.

It is not as if the Lions are not talented. They have squandered leads in their first two games that were built on the back of continuous high-level play from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

In order for the Cardinals to defend their home turf and move to 3-0, they will first have to stop beating themselves. Currently, quarterback Kyler Murray is one of 13 signal-callers to have thrown at least two picks. Furthermore, the Cardinals have fumbled the ball three times, although all of them have been recovered without losing possession, two of which were by running back Chase Edmonds and the other from tight end Dan Arnold.

Granted, both of Murray's picks have not proven too costly. In Week 1 against San Francisco, he had a pass tipped by linebacker Dre Greenlaw and intercepted by safety Jaquiski Tartt. Last week against Washington, Murray tossed a turnover to safety Landon Collins that gave them possession in the red zone, although Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips strip-sacked Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, forcing a fumble that was recovered by outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Furthermore, Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins owned Murray's second interception, taking blame for the error.

"There's a lot of stuff that I can get better at," Hopkins said. "I think the interception that he threw last week was definitely my fault. I ran the wrong route, so the safety wouldn't have been there if it wasn't for me running the wrong route. I definitely hurt my team in that aspect, but I've definitely got to get better and play better."

Murray did not refute Hopkins' claims, either.

"I told him to tell y'all that because he did run the wrong route," Murray said, chuckling. "But it's all good. That's something that we've both got to be on the same page about. Obviously frustrating at the time, but looking back on it, it's an area where this is Week 2, we haven't had a lot of time together, we've just got to be better and we will be better."

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury also has not appeared concern about Murray's interception rate through two games.

"It was more of just a miscommunication then the wrong route, which is going to happen as we build that bond with him and we continue to work through our signals and things of that nature," Kingsbury said. "But I appreciate that and I know our quarterback does as well. It's just going to get better and better with him. He's open to learning, he's open to coaching and he wants to be the best more than anything. And I'm excited to see where it goes with him and Kyler for the rest of season."

Should the Cardinals want to continue their winning trend, not beating themselves should be priority No. 1.

That also extends to penalties where the Cardinals have the most in the league (20) for the second-most yards (199). Cleveland and New Orleans are next with 16 penalties, while the Saints have lost the most yards with a whopping 248.

