Injured Baker Returns to Practice; CB Joseph to be Active Sunday

Howard Balzer

The official injury report status will be revealed later Friday, but Cardinals fans can breathe a sigh of relief with regards to safety Budda Baker.

Baker did not practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a groin injury, but Friday morning, in the portion of practice open to the media, Baker was observed cutting and running hard on a side field as the rest of the team did stretching and jogging. He then joined his position group for individual drills.

The news wasn’t as good for other injured players. Starting right guard Justin Murray and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Leki Fotu did not participate in the open portion of practice for the third consecutive day. Phillips was on the field, but was not in uniform.

Also absent was defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence, who had practiced Wednesday and Thursday after being designated for return from reserve/injured.

In non-injury related news, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said that cornerback Johnathan Joseph will be active for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Joseph was signed this week and has had just three practices with the team.

Meanwhile, cornerback Prince Amukamara remains on the practice squad, where he has been for a month.

Joseph was released by the Tennessee Titans last week after playing in seven games and starting six.

During his weekly appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Friday, Keim said of Joseph, “He looked really good at practice (and) he will certainly contribute. He is a veteran guy that is extremely savvy. You watch him on tape, and he's played with really good anticipation and eyes and has a good feel for the game. Really, really smart football player.”

As for Amukamara, Keim said, “There's really no timetable for him yet.”

