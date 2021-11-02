Arizona Cardinals A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, Budda Baker

Remnants from the Cardinals game against the Packers remain talking points and there were several included in Peter King’s Football Morning in America column Monday.

King cited two Cardinals among his three goats of the week, named a Packers player among his three offensive and defensive players of the week and also wondered why the Cardinals weren’t featured more in prime-time games.

However, perhaps the most insightful item came when he noted comments Fox analyst Troy Aikman made after a Packers touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to wide receiver Randall Cobb.

We will start with that.

Included in his 10 Things I Think, King wrote, “I think Troy Aikman had excellent analysis on the TD throw from Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb in the fourth quarter Thursday night. Aikman saw that cornerback Byron Murphy, pre-snap in the defensive left slot opposite Cobb, was motioning to safety Budda Baker, Cover me. Make sure you’ve got me if Cobb cuts to the inside. Baker ignored it. As he stood doing nothing in the defensive backfield, Baker watched Cobb do the incut and get the perfect throw from Rodgers. And immediately on replay you saw Murphy motioning to Baker as if to say, You should have been there. A few seconds later, Aikman said: ‘After the play he (Murphy) is looking at Budda Baker, like, where were you?’ Really good at showing the inner game.”

For his goats, not surprisingly singled out wide receivers A.J. Green and Rondale Moore.

On Green, King wrote: “’What possibly could be going through A.J. Green’s mind?’ said Troy Aikman on FOX, after Green never turned around for the quick pass from Kyler Murray in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter Thursday night. Rasul Douglas, alert, picked it off to end a game the Cardinals could easily have won if Green had turned around. My theory: Murray, pre-snap, either had two calls in the huddle and would signal which play he was going to run depending on what he saw from the defense; or Murray barked out an audible at the line that Green, wide to the right, didn’t hear. Whatever, Green not making the play or at least knocking the ball away from Douglas was huge in the Cards’ first loss of the season.”

As for Moore, King wrote, “The 49th pick in this year’s draft had been a big factor for the Cardinals in the first seven weeks. Week 8, not so much. His muffed punt near the end of the first half led to a Green Bay recovery at the Cardinals’ 3-yard line, and a late field goal gave Green Bay a 10-7 halftime lead. On the first drive of the second half, Kyler Murray threw a high but catchable ball for Moore, and it bounced off his hands for a Packer interception by undrafted free agent safety Henry Black. Another short field, and this time a Green Bay touchdown, giving the Pack a 17-7 lead.

One of his offensive players of the game was Packers running back A.J. Dillon: “I thought Aaron Rodgers was masterful in the 24-21 survival-test win at Arizona. But I’m recognizing Dillon because of his physical and crucial presence in a knock-down, unlikely victory. Dillon had 124 rushing yards last year in a 40-14 blowout of Tennessee, but 73 yards came in the second half. This game in Arizona was his NFL coming-out party—even though he had just 78 yards on 16 carries. The Packers needed a bullish presence, and they needed to play keepaway from the red-hot Kyler Murray. Dillon’s runs helped Green Bay to a 37:35 time of possession and limited Arizona to only eight possessions. His fourth-down-conversion run in the second quarter led to the first Green Bay TD, and his four-yard bulling midway through the third quarter led to the last TD.

On defense, it was cornerback Rasul Douglas: “Just 22 days after being plucked off the Arizona practice squad, Douglas made the play of the night in the 24-21 win at Arizona. With 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals were at the Green Bay 5-yard line, trailing by three. Douglas was one-on-one on A.J. Green to the right of the formation, and Green ran into the end zone on the snap of the ball, blocking Douglas. Then Kyler Murray threw to the outside, Green never turning around for the ball, and Douglas made a superb one-handed interception five yards deep in the end zone. Ballgame. That’s the first game-saving interception in 63 NFL games for Douglas. The Packers wouldn’t have needed Douglas were it not for a rash of secondary injuries, and he wins this battle of NFC titans with an acrobatic pick. ‘What a story,’ Aaron Rodgers said.

Finally, King wrote, “Speaking of TV, it’s odd that the 7-1 Cards are so light on the national radar. The two major spots for an NFC team, the Sunday night package on NBC and the FOX Sunday afternoon doubleheader game, do not have a single Arizona game this season—unless a late-season Sunday game is flexed to NBC, or unless FOX moves a Cardinals game to the national doubleheader window. The Cards do have a Monday nighter against the Rams in Week 14, and host the Colts on Christmas night. So they’re not totally barren on the national stage.

“The amazing part of NFL schedule construction is how the Howard Katz team that does it cannot account for everything—but hit on so many other games so far in a year when ratings are up 11 percent, on average. After seven weeks, the top seeds in AFC (Cincinnati) and NFC (Arizona) do not have a Sunday night game and do not have a Sunday late-window doubleheader game. Those are the two big pieces of TV real estate.”