Christian Kirk and Chris Banjo 'Battle' for Cardinals QB4

Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Christian Kirk and Chris Banjo are in the 100 passer-rating club, while Kirk and Banjo lead the team.

The catch Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward made on a fake punt Sunday against the Cowboys continues to trend on social media.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee played the clip on his streaming show accompanied by his normal hilarious spoken content.

Ward has picked up a lot of followers on social media, while Cardinals safety Chris Banjo, who threw the pass, is having fun pushing himself as the team’s QB4 on the depth chart.

The team’s social media account posted a depth chart with Banjo listed after Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley.

Of course, wide receiver Christian Kirk took exception to that, noting his 33-yard pass to wide receiver Antoine Wesley that nearly resulted in a touchdown against the 49ers in Week 9.

Kirk said with a smile, "I think I made a better throw. J-Ward obviously made a better catch. But I got to give Banjo some credit, throwing to a guy that's covered like that. Just put it in a spot to where your guy can get it. That does take some talent.

"I saw him with his 'QB4' caption on his Instagram. I still want to battle for that title."

Quarterback Kyler Murray chuckled Wednesday when he was asked who deserves the QB4 moniker more.

Murray then said, “Not Banjo. It wasn't the best ball. J-Ward made a great catch.”

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game it was one of the best catches he’s ever seen, so Wednesday he was asked to compare it to the David Tyree catch for the Giants that helped them defeat the Patriots 14 years ago in the Super Bowl.

“The Tyree (catch) and the Super Bowl and the situation, the moment, that was an all-timer, there's no doubt,” Kingsbury said. “But as far as the skill level involved, Ward's had to be right up there. I don't even know how he saw the ball and then somehow possess it with one hand wrapped around the guy. Just a tremendous effort.”

When Ward spoke to the media Wednesday, he referenced all the interest on social media and people questioning what was going through his mind while making the catch.

Ward said, “The responses I've been giving people and I've had the time to give responses, it's just been honestly I feel like I knew I had the catch once I had my hand on the ball. But it was more so just keeping control of it when I hit the ground. So that was probably like the best and the most exciting part to me.”

When the competition for QB4 was mentioned to Kingsbury Wednesday, he joked, “Yeah, they're all trying to hop in the quarterback drills now and they want a part of that. It’s a little bit easier during practice then what those two guys are accustomed to but, yeah, two guys I think their quarterback ratings are both in the 100s. So good for them.”

He’s right about that. In fact, in a statistical rarity, the Cardinals now have four players with passer ratings over 100: Murray (100.9), McCoy (101.4) and Kirk and Banjo at 118.8.

Even though Kirk’s pass was for 33 yards and Banjo’s for 23, their rating is the same because the passer rating formula doesn’t recognize yards per attempt over 12.49.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, no team has ever had two players with a passer rating of 100-plus in a season in which each had at least 100 passes. McCoy currently has 99 attempts.

However, there have been four that have accomplished it when the minimum attempts are lowered to at least 90. In addition to Murray and McCoy this season with one game to play, Seattle’s Russell Wilson has a 102.5 rating and Geno Smith, who has 95 attempts, is at 103.0.

The other two were Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Matt Moore in 2019 and Joe Montana and Steve Young of the 49ers in 1989.