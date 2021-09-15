Arizona Cardinals Kelvin Beachum Missed Practice

The Cardinals’ right tackle was one of six players that did not practice Wednesday, including three as “rest” days.

We now have the official reasons for the six Cardinals players that did not practice Wednesday to begin preparations for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

One was known: Right tackle Kelvin Beachum, who left Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans early in the third quarter with an injury to his ribs.

Asked whether Beachum will be available Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “We don't know yet. It'll be the next couple of days. We'll get him out there and see how it feels.”

As suspected, wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green and center Rodney Hudson were non-participants for non-injury related (NIR) reasons. Usually referred to as a veteran’s day off, the injury report now also lists “rest” after the NIR designation.

Also not practicing were linebacker Devon Kennard (hamstring) and safety Charles Washington (thigh).

The Vikings had two players out of practice and two limited Wednesday.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, who was inactive in Minnesota’s loss to Cincinnati Sunday, did not practice because of a knee injury and cornerback Harrison Hand was out with a hamstring injury.

Tackle Christian Darrisaw, the Vikings’ first-round pick this year who was also inactive Sunday, was limited because of a groin injury, while linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle) was also limited.

The Cardinals have been quiet on the transactions front this week, and have not added a 17th player to their practice squad. Linebacker Kylie Fitts was signed from the practice squad late last week after linebacker Dennis Gardeck was placed on reserve/injured.

They did protect three practice-squad players from being signed by another team this week: cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Antonio Hamilton and tight end Ross Travis. Hamilton was active for the game against Tennessee after moving up from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for wide receiver Antoine Wesley. He reverted to the practice squad Monday.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals reported tryouts with four players Tuesday and three Wednesday. The latter were all kickers: Blake Haubeil, Alex Kessman and Matthews McCrane.

The others were nose tackle Auzoyah Alufohai, defensive end John Daka, linebacker Kobe Jones and tackle David Sharpe.