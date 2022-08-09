The Cardinals will likely open the 2022 regular season with Will Hernandez as the starting right guard.

Aside from that, the rest of the line will remain the same from the group that were starters last season when healthy: left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Justin Pugh, center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Kelvin Beachum.

Beachum acknowledged that “it’s rare” for there to be a certain level of stability on an offensive line.

“It doesn't happen in the National Football League like it used to,” Beachum added. “When I came into the league (10 years ago), it was guys that played together for five-plus years. To be able to keep this group together is huge. It doesn't happen too often, especially that left side. Pugh and Hump have been playing together for a while.”

Humphries became a starter in 2016 after being inactive for his entire rookie season in Arizona the year before. Pugh signed with the Cardinals as an unrestricted free agent in 2018, while Hudson was acquired in a trade last year and Beachum arrived in 2020.

Of that quartet, Humphries is the baby with six seasons and starting all 75 games he’s played. He will be 29 in December.

The other three can be considered NFL greybeards.

Beachum turned 33 June 8, Hudson was 33 on July 12 and Pugh will be 32 on Aug. 15. Together they have played 30 NFL seasons with 405 games and 383 starts under their belts.

Humphries, who signed a three-year extension last week, and Hudson, are the only ones under contract for 2023.

Beachum is glad Hudson is back after contemplating retirement in the offseason.

“Having him back is great,” Beachum said. “Having him in the meeting room is great, having him on the football field.”

Noting that they spend time together at the Wigwam, the team hotel during camp, Beachum said, “At night, we get to chill out in a hot tub and a pool and a cold tub for contrast. It’s great to be able to have him around with so much wisdom and so much knowledge. He's been around the game a long time and played really, really good ball for a long time. So it's great having him around.”

After practice Tuesday, Beachum was asked about what Hudson considered in the offseason and where he stands with his career at this stage.

Smiling, he said, “There was a scrum today and I was still in it. So apparently, I still like it a little bit. I enjoy everything about football. I enjoy the camaraderie. I enjoy the competition that takes place on a consistent basis. I have not fallen out of love with the game of football. There was a coach I used to have who said you got to prove your love every day. And every day I get to come out here and prove my love every single day. So until that stops happening, I'm not going anywhere nor am I having any of those thoughts yet either.”

Still, Beachum had to admit it’s amazing he’s already played 10 seasons.

“They go by fast, they go by fast,” he said. “Whether you're on winning teams, whether you're on losing teams, the season goes by fast once it starts. It's on and going. But you just have to relish each moment. Each season has its own flavor to it. I'm excited for what this season holds for us to know that we have a lot of things that are going to be happening, going on in this locker room, both internally and externally.

“But we have a great opportunity in front of us. And I think that's what's most exciting about this season.”

For now, he’s looking forward to see many of the backups play a lot in the preseason opener Friday night at Cincinnati.

Beachum concluded, “We have great depth, which I'm excited about. We have a great class, rookies that are really playing well, really good above the neck. So, I’m excited to see them play this weekend.”