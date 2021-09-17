Arizona Cardinals Kelvin Beachum Officially Questionable

The Cardinals right tackle practiced on a limited basis Friday after missing work on Wednesday and Thursday.

We essentially knew the status of Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum when head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to the media following Friday’s practice, but it became official with the release of the injury report.

Beachum, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of an injury to his ribs, was limited Friday and is listed as questionable for the game.

Kingsbury said the decision will be made the day of the game with teams submitting their inactive list 90 minutes before the 1:05 pm (Arizona) game time.

Outside linebacker Devon Kennard (hamstring) did not practice for the third consecutive day and was ruled out. Safety and special-teams standout Charles Washington practiced fully Friday after being out Wednesday and limited Thursday with a thigh injury and has no status on the report.

Michael Chow — USA TODAY Sports

Beachum played 41 of 69 snaps against Tennessee before leaving the game early in the third quarter and was replaced by Justin Murray, who played 32 total snaps, including four at guard.

Asked if he liked what Murray was able to do when he was in the game, Kingsbury said, “Yeah, we have since he got here. We brought him in like a Thursday (before the season opener) that first year (2019), and he ended up starting all those games and played a bunch last year. Whether it's tackle or guard, works his tail off, and has just gotten better and better.”

Murray was claimed on waivers from the Raiders after he was cut in the roster reduction to 53 players in 2019 and ended up starting 12 games at right tackle when Marcus Gilbert was lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL on the Thursday prior to the season opener.

Last season, Murray ended up starting seven games at right guard in place of J.R. Sweezy.

For the Vikings, four players were declared out: outside linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin), defensive end Everson Griffen (concussion) and cornerback Harrison hand (hamstring).

Middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (quadriceps) was listed as questionable, although he practiced fully Friday after not practicing Thursday when he was added to the report. Linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle) participated fully Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday and has no status listed.