Arizona Cardinals Kelvin Beachum Contract Details

The contract numbers are in for Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum, courtesy of Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, and it’s a modest, 2-year deal worth $4 million with $3.075 million of total guarantee and $2.325 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The contract includes a $1 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.075 million this year and $1.925 million in 2022.

The 2021 salary is fully guaranteed as is $250,000 of Beachum’s 2022 salary. Also next year, $1 million is guaranteed for injury only and $750,000 becomes fully guaranteed if he is on the roster on the fifth day of the 2022 league year.

The cap-friendly deal counts $1.575 million against this year’s salary cap by virtue of the base salary and a prorated $500,000 from the signing bonus.

According to the report, there are no performances bonuses in the contract, but those details, if any, could be available at a later time.

Beachum, who played every snap last season in 16 starts at right tackle, was an unrestricted free agent last year until signing with the Cardinals on July 17.

During a media session Wednesday, when asked how good it feels to be under contract this early in the offseason, Beachum said, “Security is a beautiful thing. To have security not only this year, but for next year is really beautiful. And it's really special for my family to be able to have that security, where we can just take care of things that we need to take care of.

"I hadn't been in a position where I signed that late ... last year, but to be able to knock things out; this is March. To knock things out in March and to be able to plan the way that I like to plan ... I'm a big planner and to be able to plan those things out well an advance is an amazing feeling.”