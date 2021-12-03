Bears QB Justin Fields Doubtful Against Cardinals, Andy Dalton to Start

The Cardinals will face veteran quarterback Andy Dalton instead of rookie Justin Fields Sunday in Chicago.

While the Arizona Cardinals did not finalize which quarterback will start for them on Sunday, the Chicago Bears did.

Head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Friday that veteran backup Andy Dalton will be under center for Chicago against the Cardinals at Soldier Field.

Rookie starting quarterback Justin Fields was limited in practice all week as he recovers from a ribs injury he sustained two weeks ago. Dalton started for Chicago last week in a win over the Detroit Lions.

He completed 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 16-14 victory.

The Cardinals are familiar with Dalton, having beaten him on two different teams over the last couple of seasons.

In 2019, the Cardinals defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 26-23. Last year, while Dalton was filling in for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Arizona won comfortably 38-10 on Monday Night Football.

Dalton was Chicago’s Week 1 starter before Fields took over during the game in Week 2.

Dalton is the more accurate quarterback of the two, but Fields adds an element as a strong runner and playmaker on the move. With Dalton, Chicago has called more straight drop backs as opposed to option plays or play-action.

Dalton is completing 64.3% of his throws this season and has a 2:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. However, the Bears have scored just 50 points in his three starts.

The Cardinals are going to wait until game day to decide who will start a quarterback for them.

Kyler Murray is a game-time decision, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, as he is working his way back from a high ankle sprain.