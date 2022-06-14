Becoming an adult is never easy. Bills and taxes are never fun, even for an NFL athlete.

Growing up is the worst, even for a starting NFL linebacker.

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons will turn 24-years-old next month, but the trials and tribulations of being an adult are never easy to get used to.

“Being a grown-up sucks,” Simmons said.

During the season, Simmons regularly delivers painful hits to unlucky receivers and running backs. But the facts of life hit harder sometimes. The setting sun of youth and the rising sun of paying bills as an adult comes fast for everyone.

Simmons will be entering his third season with the Cardinals. The 23-year-old was drafted by Arizona in 2020 and he has seen his role on the defense increase.

The same can be said for his journey into adulthood. Along with learning how to become a great player, Simmons has also experienced how to be a great contributor to the government. The linebacker exclaimed that his least favorite bill to pay is taxes.

But being a grown up isn’t all bad. Sure, taxes and bills aren’t fun but earning money by tackling a guy to the ground has to be worthwhile, especially if it helps your family.

During the offseason, Simmons surprised his mother with a brand new car after her vehicle was badly damaged. After his mom dropped some hints that help with a new car would be welcome, Simmons flew to Kansas to unveil the new ride.

“That was probably one of the biggest moments I’ve ever had in my life, being able to do something like that for my mom,” Simmons said.

Sometimes being an adult is finding the positives in the mundane. But a 23-year-old linebacker can put it in far better words.

“I try to find days where like I'm not spending any money, but it's always like a bill, something that you have to do as an adult. I'm like, 'Why do I have to do this?' (But) I’m settling in a little more of being an adult, but being an adult is fun, but it sucks too,” Simmons said.

Finally, asked the one bill he hates paying, Simmons paused and said to laughter, "Taxes."