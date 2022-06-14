Skip to main content

Simmons Shares Pains of Being an Adult

Becoming an adult is never easy. Bills and taxes are never fun, even for an NFL athlete.

Growing up is the worst, even for a starting NFL linebacker.

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons will turn 24-years-old next month, but the trials and tribulations of being an adult are never easy to get used to.

“Being a grown-up sucks,” Simmons said.

During the season, Simmons regularly delivers painful hits to unlucky receivers and running backs. But the facts of life hit harder sometimes. The setting sun of youth and the rising sun of paying bills as an adult comes fast for everyone.

“I try to find days that I’m not spending any money, but it’s always a bill or just something you have to do as an adult,” Simmons said.

Simmons will be entering his third season with the Cardinals. The 23-year-old was drafted by Arizona in 2020 and he has seen his role on the defense increase.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The same can be said for his journey into adulthood. Along with learning how to become a great player, Simmons has also experienced how to be a great contributor to the government. The linebacker exclaimed that his least favorite bill to pay is taxes.

But being a grown up isn’t all bad. Sure, taxes and bills aren’t fun but earning money by tackling a guy to the ground has to be worthwhile, especially if it helps your family.

During the offseason, Simmons surprised his mother with a brand new car after her vehicle was badly damaged. After his mom dropped some hints that help with a new car would be welcome, Simmons flew to Kansas to unveil the new ride.

“That was probably one of the biggest moments I’ve ever had in my life, being able to do something like that for my mom,” Simmons said.

Sometimes being an adult is finding the positives in the mundane. But a 23-year-old linebacker can put it in far better words.

“I try to find days where like I'm not spending any money, but it's always like a bill, something that you have to do as an adult. I'm like, 'Why do I have to do this?' (But) I’m settling in a little more of being an adult, but being an adult is fun, but it sucks too,” Simmons said.

Finally, asked the one bill he hates paying, Simmons paused and said to laughter, "Taxes."

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

© Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals Rodney Hudson Absent from Minicamp

By Ryan Sanudo10 minutes ago
© Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals Offensive Line Labeled 'Uninspiring' by PFF

By Ryan SanudoJun 13, 2022
© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Reportedly Attending Mandatory Minicamp

By Aaron DeckerJun 13, 2022
Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay greets Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-7 during a game on Dec. 1, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz.
News

Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury's Jokes About Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp

By Ryan SanudoJun 10, 2022
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals' Battle for RB2 Position to be Highly Competitive

By Alex WeinerJun 10, 2022
OLB Dennis Gardeck
News

Dennis Gardeck Ready to Take on Bigger Role on Defense

By Aaron DeckerJun 10, 2022
GettyImages-1347135621
News

Arizona Cardinals A.J. Green Shares Thoughts on 2021 Season, Kyler Murray

By Ryan SanudoJun 10, 2022
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in a game at CenturyLink Field. The Cardinals won 34-31.
News

Arizona Cardinals Markus Golden Seeking New Contract?

By Howard BalzerJun 9, 2022