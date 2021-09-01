Cardinals Reactions to Making In-Flight U-Turn

The Arizona Cardinals' flight to New Orleans ahead of Preseason Week 3 turned around amid the threat of Hurricane Ida.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was lost in a book when he got tapped on the shoulder during the team's plane ride to New Orleans last Friday.

Outside linebacker Devon Kennard noticed the flight attendants walking up and down the aisles with a sense of urgency.

The intercom came on and woke up edge rusher Markus Golden, who usually spends his flights asleep. The message: Arizona's Saturday game against the Saints was cancelled due to the threat of Hurricane Ida, and the plane was going to turn around.

"I have never been on a flight where it just turned around," Golden said Monday. "I've been on some where it got delayed and you have to land for a little bit and let the weather clear.

"It was weird to be on a flight then turn around and head back."

New Orleans was hit with a Category 4 hurricane that made landfall Sunday. Kingsbury and Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries called it the right decision to turn around and play it safe, especially for a preseason game.

"If we're turning around in the air, it's a signal that things are getting worse and it's not going to be pretty," Humphries said Monday. "Definitely praying for all of those families that's involved in New Orleans having to go through that now."

Kennard added: "Definitely praying for the people in New Orleans. That's a tough situation."

While most Cardinals starters were going to be watching from the sideline anyway, Kingsbury was disappointed for those who lost an opportunity to perform.

Arizona was days away from making roster cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline to reach 53 players. Kingsbury mentioned that he would have appreciated having seen some players in a game setting one more time before making a decision.

"Just disappointed because Chris Streveler was going to start with a bunch of guys that you would've wanted to see in big moments, big opportunities," Kingsbury said. "You think about those guys that really had a chance to showcase not only for our team, but the league."

Kingsbury mentioned that the front office had ample data to make decisions on the roster before cutdown day, although the Cardinals were one of the last teams to announce its moves. Perhaps a breakout preseason performance could have made a difference in some way.

Kennard called the cancellation unfortunate for those players, but addressed that avoiding flying during a hurricane was more important.

While Kingsbury said spending five hours on a flight just to come back was "not awesome," he put a positive spin on the situation: the coaches got extra time to prepare for Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. The team held a walk-through to go over that preparation Sunday, which would not have been possible otherwise.