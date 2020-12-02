In the last five Cardinals wins, they have scored 30 or more points in each game. In their five losses in 2020, they have scored an average of 22.6 points per game.

Starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum pointed out that three of the losses came to head coach Bill Belichick and two coaches from his tree: Detroit’s Matt Patricia (who is longer the Lions' head coach) and Miami’s Brian Flores.

Beachum said each of those teams had a similar defensive look, which worked against Arizona.

"I would say if you come from the Belichick tree, there's a way in which those teams have defended us," Beachum said. "So, if you look at our losses, to Detroit, to Miami, and to New England this past weekend, those teams all approached us, from an upfront standpoint, in the same way. Being able to put either a five-man front, six-man front, sometimes a seven-man front up in front of us to make sure that we weren't able to run the ball in a fashion that we were able to run the ball."

Beachum pointed out that Seattle in Week 11 utilized a five- and six-man front. In the last two games against the Seahawks and Patriots, the Cardinals have totaled only 612 offensive yards.

Several Cardinals have pointed out that opponents are keying on quarterback Kyler Murray when they run read-option plays, not allowing him to add an extra dimension to their game.

He ran for 46 yards in his last two games, the lowest two-game output of his season.

The Lions were the first team to hold Murray to under 30 yards on the ground in Week 3. They became the Cardinals’ first loss. Perhaps they opened up the blueprint that Arizona has struggled with in their last two losses to Seattle and New England.

Murray said he doesn’t feel like he needs to run in order for the team to be successful, saying, "If they want to take me away, that's fine. I'm going to hand the ball off to my guys. I got faith in all of them.”

Problem is that the offense hasn’t produced in their last who losses with 314 yards and 298 yards. The common denominator is that the Cardinals aren’t running well with Murray and their running backs.

Arizona will need to figure out a way to spread out the defense going forward in order to unlock the run game. They have capable deep threats like DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk to work with. Neither have had breakthrough games in the past two weeks either.

The Cardinals have a crucial stretch coming up. They trail in the division by two games, and hold onto the final wild-card spot by one game. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell laid it out Tuesday by saying, “As long as we handle business as we should we have nothing to worry about.”

Veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph doubled down Wednesday saying, "We can control our own destiny."

Luckily, the Cardinals only face one more Belichick disciple, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge. He was previously a special-teams coach with New England and didn't coach defense as Patricia and Flores did.

But, if other teams use that method against Arizona, head coach Kliff Kingsbury will need to devise a plan that adjusts to their predicament to avoid more lackluster offensive showings