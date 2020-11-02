For some NFL teams, the bye represents an opportunity to regroup, escape day-to-day requirements and rejuvenate. How that occurs differs for everyone, but for Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries, it usually includes a trip to California.

“Bye week is usually when I head to LA and get my winter clothes, start getting snazzy for the cold weather and stuff like that,” he said.

This year, the bye week looks different — for several reasons. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, players are not traveling in accordance with team-mandated testing and other policies. Yet, with an off week that coincided with Halloween, it would have been tough to completely avoid coronavirus altogether.

It came to a head Sunday, when reports surfaced that two Cardinals players tested positive for the virus. Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that was the case Monday, although he did not specify who became infected.

“There was a couple positives and luckily the contact tracing was limited,” Kingsbury said. “And yesterday's test results were all negative. And so, we're just moving forward with that protocol and taking it from there.

“They did come in every day from 6-9; they had a window to get tested. They were all in every day and we discovered it this weekend.”

While players and staff, alike, are navigating the challenges presented by COVID-19, the bye week looks different this season compared to 2019 for other reasons as well. For one, the Cardinals enter Week 9 with a 5-2 record after winning just five games all last year. Furthermore, Kingsbury said he has harped on treating the bye week better than the team did last year.

“We addressed last year coming out of the bye how poorly we played and I think the first step is always recognizing that and addressing it,” Kingsbury said Monday. “We adjusted our schedule; we've adjusted some things. I think just by the nature of guys having to stay in town to get tested will be good for our focus and continuity. And so, I don't see this being a problem as we move forward.”

In 2019, the Cardinals entered the bye week on a losing streak and figured it had come at an opportune time to gather themselves and attack the Los Angeles Rams in their next game. Meanwhile, the Rams entered State Farm Stadium that week coming off a 45-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Yet, even with the extra time to prepare, Arizona was — as Kingsbury — “embarrassed” in a 34-7 losing effort.

"I think just addressing it and understanding last year coming off the bye was the one game since I've been here that I felt we were just non-competitive," Kingsbury said. "I thought we had a bad week of practice. It rolled right into Thanksgiving. It was kind of a combination of things, and we were awful against the Rams. They kind of embarrassed us.”

This year, there is a different feel around the facility. Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters said Monday that he was “surprised” by the number of teammates in and around the facility, despite attendance and workouts not being required.

It signifies a culture shift. One of an organization that is winning and on the cusp of potentially accomplishing special feats.

“I think we are a team and particularly a coach that is humble enough to learn from mistakes we've made in the past," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said. "Coming off of a Monday Night Football game (against the Dallas Cowboys) on a short week and then playing overtime against your division rival (Seattle Seahawks), there's no better time than a bye right now. We certainly need it. We need it both mentally and physically. I think our guys will come out and respond."

Added wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald: “Understand we have the stretch run of the season ahead of us. (Kingsbury was) reminding us about what happened last year when we came off the bye and what the Rams did, embarrassing us at home.”

As the Cardinals prepare to return to the practice field this week ahead of a Week 9 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, Kingsbury expressed confidence in how he feels the team has set itself up — even despite a rise in positive cases within the franchise.

“I feel better about it,” Kingsbury said. “I think it was new to us, to me personally, having that much time off during a season, a football season. I probably didn't handle it very well from the head coach's position and we definitely took a look at it during the offseason to see how we could be better and we feel like we implemented a good plan.

“Obviously, we hope it pays off, but we'll see. Like I said, I think a huge part is just the players being able to be here every day. A lot of them will come in, work out, get some treatment and stay more locked in than maybe on a normal bye week when you have that much time off.”

Players found the adjustments necessary and have seemingly adopted personal sacrifices in stride. That is easier for some than others, but those who want to continue to succeed this season have said the changes are insignificant when compared to the overall goal.

“For me there is no bye week,” Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said. “Last year we kind of treated it like there was a bye week; this year the head stays down. There is no bye week for me, so I'm going to keep at it and be ready to come back and lead these guys.”