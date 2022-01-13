Betting: Cardinals Enter Monday Night Playoff Game as Underdogs

Arizona will enter SoFi Stadium as underdogs in their first playoff appearance since 2015.

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping they've saved the best for last.

It's a new season for 14 teams in the postseason, all that have now entered "win or go home" territory moving forward.

For a Cardinals team that yields talent at each position and has shown the ability to beat anybody when playing at their best, dreams of making their second Super Bowl appearance are again alive and well.

However, Arizona's focus will first shift to the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams, a team against which they split their two-game season series with each winning on the road.

The third and final installment of Cardinals-Rams figures to be a thrilling way to end Super Wild Card Weekend (how super is it?) on Monday night, but sportsbooks have one clear favorite in mind to advance to the next round.

SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as four-point underdogs to the Rams heading into the weekend.

Arizona has been underdogs only six times during the regular season, with only one game (Dallas, where they were 6.5-point dogs) where the Cardinals were higher than four-point underdogs. They won all six of those games.

Arizona finished the regular season with an overall record of 10-7 against the spread, finishing as one of eight teams in the league to have 10 or more wins in the eyes of oddsmakers.

When it comes to playing against the spread as the road team, none have performed better than the Cardinals. Arizona boasts an 8-1 record against the spread when playing away from State Farm Stadium. Only the Cowboys have the same record.

Overall, the Rams have a losing record (8-9) against the spread, covering only 47% of the time. Los Angeles is 6-9 when playing as favorites in the regular season, with a 4-4 record against the spread playing at home.

The Rams were four-points or larger favorites nine times in 2021, with a 4-5 record in those games.

All signs point to the Cardinals being the smart bet for Monday night, especially if the team is able to gain a healthy J.J. Watt back among other key starters.

While odds are certain to move one way or another as the game draws closer, there's no mistaking who oddsmakers believe are favorites heading into Monday.