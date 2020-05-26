Kyler Murray: Take the Over on Passing Yards and Touchdown Passes in 2020

Where does Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray stand in projections for statistical achievements in 2020? Glad you asked. FoxBet.com has released over/unders for the season and several Cardinals are prominently mentioned.

Murray has the 15th highest over/under for passing touchdowns at 25.5 and is tied for 11th in passing yards at 3,949.5.

However, to put the rankings in perspective, it’s important to note that Murray’s touchdown total is only four less than Tom Brady, who ranks fourth, two less than five players and one less than five players.

His passing yards projection is tied with Aaron Rodgers, five behind Ben Roethlisberger, 51 behind Drew Brees and 250 less than Philip Rivers, who is fifth on the list.

Without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last season and in his rookie season, Murray had 3,722 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Betting lines are set in an attempt to have an equal number of people bet on each side.

For my money, I would take the over on both numbers. In Year 2, and with the addition of Hopkins, a 4,000-yard season with at least 26 touchdowns is not a stretch.

Here are the top 20 over/unders for quarterbacks:

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

Patrick Mahomes 36.5

Russell Wilson 30.5

Drew Brees 30.5

Tom Brady 29.5

Ben Roethlisberger 27.5

Carson Wentz 27.5

Dak Prescott 27.5

Jimmy Garoppolo 27.5

Matt Ryan 27.5

Aaron Rodgers 26.5

Daniel Jones 26.5

Deshaun Watson 26.5

Lamar Jackson 26.5

Philip Rivers 26.5

Kyler Murray 25.5

Matthew Stafford 25.5

Baker Mayfield 24.5

Kirk Cousins 24.5

Gardner Minshew 23.5

Jared Goff 23.5

Sam Darnold 23.5

Teddy Bridgewater 23.5

PASSING YARDS

Patrick Mahomes 4,574.5

Matt Ryan 4,550.5

Dak Prescott 4,324.5

Jared Goff 4,300.5

Philip Rivers 4,199.5

Tom Brady 4,174.5

Deshaun Watson 4,149.5

Matthew Stafford 4,040.5

Drew Brees 4,000.5

Ben Roethlisberger 3,999.5

Kyler Murray 3,949.5

Aaron Rodgers 3,949.5

Carson Wentz 3,925.5

Jimmy Garoppolo 3,925.5

Baker Mayfield 3,899.5

Kirk Cousins 3,850.5

Daniel Jones 3,799.5

Joe Burrow 3,749.5

Derek Carr 3,724.5

Sam Darnold 3,599.5