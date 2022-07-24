Cardinals veteran backup quarterback and rookie journalist Colt McCoy took the microphone for a question during Kyler Murray's contract extension press conference Friday.

He said he spoke for the other quarterbacks in asking Murray if he would be at walkthroughs the following day. Murray laughed and paused for a moment looking at McCoy before saying yes.

A funny moment, but one with levity in that contract talks are over and Murray's only objective for the remainder of the offseason is preparing on the field.

The Cardinals and Murray found a way to get the deal done before Tuesday's start to training camp, agreeing to a five-year extension through 2028 worth $230.5 million.

“I want to be here, so for me, it was a big deal," Murray said Friday. "Now that it's done, I'm focused on getting in the locker room with the guys and getting on the field. That's the fun part for me.

"That's the exciting part for me, going to practice, waking up every morning and understanding I get to throw a football and be around guys that I love. There's no better feeling than playing this game, honestly, so I'm very grateful for this situation.”

Murray did not hold out during mandatory minicamp and participated in some of OTAs.

However, general manager Steve Keim said he can sleep better knowing the ink is dry ahead of camp, saying he's excited about where the team is entering the final stage of the offseason.

"There were several weeks here; a lot of sleepless nights and some of those calls from (owner) Michael (Bidwill) at 3:30 in the morning, I could have waited a little longer for those, but it's exciting," Keim said Friday.

"When you draft a guy No. 1 overall and then you have the ability to extend him after three years, that makes you proud. Not only proud of yourself, but proud of the organization, proud of the player, and everybody that's put time and effort into this."

Murray pointed out the Cardinals are the team that believed in him enough to draft him first overall in 2019. He stated he's wanted to stay with the organization and fulfill a promise to win a Super Bowl for Arizona.

Veterans report to training camp Tuesday and will take the field Wednesday.