Big Names Fill Cardinals vs Seahawks Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury reports of the week.
The Cardinals' report featured just three players - Kelvin Beachum (rest) was the only non-participant while Darius Robinson (calf) and Dante Stills (back) were limited.
For Seattle, the list was rather extensive and featured a handful of notable players:
DNP - Tyler Lockett (rest), Abraham Lucas (knee), Jarran Reed (rest), Laken Tomlinson (rest) and Leonard Williams (foot)
Limited - Michael Dickson (back), Ernest Jones (knee), DK Metcalf (shoulder), Brady Russell (foot) and Kenneth Walker (ankle/calf)
Full - Coby Bryant (ankle), Zach Charbonnet (elbow), Noah Fant (groin), AJ Finley (ankle), Stone Forsythe (hand), Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) and Riq Woolen (ankle)
Granted, this is just the first day of practice and they'll likely get all three players back from rest on Thursday - but Seattle's injury report is fairly long and extensive.
Speaking with reporters today, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said his team has learned a lot from their prior loss to the Seahawks two weeks ago:
“They learned a lot from just the game, not just the scheme in what they like to do and the players, but we kind of start from scratch on Monday. Even though we played them two weeks ago, you go through your normal process of game planning and studying and knowing the opponent and all that," said Gannon.
"We have probably a little bit better understanding (of) the players, of what they try to do schematically versus us and then who you're going against too. It's a ‘we better learn from it.’”
We'll see what changes on Thursday, though it's certainly not the start the Seahawks wanted while the Cardinals themselves are fairly healthy to start Week 14 festivities.