SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Bill Belichick: Kyler Murray can Hurt you in Many Ways

Alex Weiner

The New England Patriots have faced four of the top-seven rushing quarterbacks in the league. Of the three they have not, Cam Newton is on the team and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is next on the schedule.

Murray leads all quarterbacks with 619 rushing yards and 10 touchdown runs. He has the second-most 20-yard runs this year behind Cleveland running back Nick Chubb. He is also the first player in league history to total 6,000 passing yards and 1,100 rushing yards over his first 25 NFL games. 

On a conference call with Arizona media on Monday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick described the challenge that defending him brings.

“He can hurt you in a lot of different ways," Belichick said. "He’s a fast, explosive player with a good arm. He’s in a good offensive system. Kliff (Kingsbury) puts a lot of pressure on him with the scheme that they run, the running game, the passing game, the RPOs (run-pass options), tempo. He gives you a lot of things to deal with."

Quarterbacks have been the Patriots’ opponents leading rusher in back-to-back games. Overall, the Patriots have seen the fourth-most rushes by a quarterback in the league. Scrambles hurt them Sunday when Houston’s Deshaun Watson ran for 32 yards in five scrambles.

Murray presents a new challenge for New England, but the Seattle Seahawks mapped out a way to stunt the Cardinals offense on Thursday, holding the previously top-rushing offense to 57 yards on the ground.

Penalties certainly put the Cardinals in rough spots to run, but running back Chase Edmonds mapped out what the Seahawks did that was so effective.

"They really played us in a solid look a lot of times against our run, looks meaning five defensive linemen, so that we couldn't really have key combo blocks going up to the second level," Edmonds said. "They did a great job of just dictating the line of scrimmage on that on the end."

Kingsbury also acknowledged that after Murray hurt his shoulder early in the game, the game plan was altered to keep him out of "harm's way."

Before this last week, Murray was rolling, having run for 60 or more yards in four straight games with five rushing touchdowns. However, the Seahawks held him to a season-low 15 yards on five carries. The Cardinals are 0-5-1 when he runs for less than 20 yards in his short career. 

The New England defense also has the luxury of facing a mobile quarterback in Newton during each practice.

“We have some plays that are similar to plays with those type of players," Belichick said. "It’s different than what we’ve had in the past where we said that really wasn’t part of our offense. So we have seen some of those.”

Overall, the Patriots have defended running backs well over the last three weeks after inconsistent efforts in their previous seven games.

Kingsbury is prepared for Belichick to attempt to try and “take away” what the Cardinals do well. But, when asked about his plan regarding the New England defense, he pointed to what Arizona can do to prevent a duplicate lackluster performance from Week 11.

© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

"A lot of the focus is going to be on us eliminating those negative plays," Kingsbury said. "If we have the same number of negative plays and penalties that we did last week, we won’t have a lot of success up there, and our guys know that. A lot of the focus is on us improving in those areas and making sure we’re playing downhill more this week.”

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals 'Excited' to Sign Domata Peko Sr., Address DL Concerns

In need of healthy players along the defensive line, the Arizona Cardinals signed veteran nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. Monday.

Mason Kern

Corey Peters Donating Turkeys to Families for Thanksgiving

Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters continues his work to give back to the community via a Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Tuesday.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Cut Reggie Walker, Evan Baylis

The Arizona Cardinals made minor roster moves, perhaps to open a spot for a veteran signing.

Alex Weiner

Murray Shoulder 'Hurting a Bit,' Not Expected to Miss Time

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he could tell quarterback Kyler Murray was in pain during Thursday's loss.

Mason Kern

Who Are the Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Rivals?

The Cardinals have several rivalries with other teams in the NFL. Their main rivals include the Seahawks, 49ers, Bears, Eagles, Panthers and Cowboys.

Andrew Harner

HBomb Week 11: Panel has Confidence in Cowboys, Jets

HBomb Week 11: Panel trying to catch SI’s gambling expert Frankie Taddeo, who likes the Cowboys to cover against Minnesota.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Gave Isaiah Simmons More Snaps, and it Worked

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons had the best game of his career after receiving more snaps Thursday.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Isaiah Simmons Plays 68.2 Percent of Snaps

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons played a season-high 68.2 percent of the defensive snaps in Thursday night’s loss to the Seahawks.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Put up Worst Running Numbers of the Season

The Arizona Cardinals, the NFL's top rushing offense through 10 weeks, struggled to get the ground game going against the Seattle Seahawks.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Slow Starts Dig Too Many Holes

Slow starts by the Arizona Cardinals are digging a hole that often can’t be overcome.

Howard Balzer