AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Further Update for Cardinals Blood Drive: Two Hours Added; All Slots Filled

Howard Balzer

Thursday afternoon the Arizona Cardinals announced a major one-day blood drive that the team is hosting on at State Farm Stadium in partnership with Dignity Health and Cigna.

In less than 24 hours, every appointment slot was filled for the event which is being coordinated with Scottsdale-based Vitalant (pronounced “vye-TAL-ent” and formerly known as United Blood Services).

In response to the overwhelming demand - and in light of the community’s dire need to replenish a depleted local blood supply – two hours have been added to the drive and additional appointment spots have been created throughout the day thanks to increased staffing and resources.

The event will now take place at State Farm Stadium from 8 a.m until 7 p.m. (it was originally scheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.).

Registration for the added appointment times can be made by visiting www.vitalant.org/cardinals. However, the Cardinals announced on Saturday that all available slots have been filled.

IMPORTANT REMINDER: Only those who have registered in advance and have a confirmed appointment time will be able to donate on Tuesday. Unfortunately, walk-ups cannot be accommodated. While current mandates are to avoid gatherings, blood donation drives are critical and essential health care activities. The stadium’s size and the event’s operational set-up ensure the ability to accommodate those who have registered for Tuesday’s drive while still adhering to important physical and social distancing guidelines.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Top 12 Mock: Cardinals Select T Mekhi Becton

Former NFL scout Marc Lillibridge mocked the NFL Draft and the Arizona Cardinals selected Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton No. 8 overall.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Pledges $150,000 to Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund

In an effort to help his new community, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pledged a $150,000 donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund on Friday.

Mason Kern

Update on Cardinals Blood Drive Initiative

An update from the Arizona Cardinals organization regarding the one-day blood drive initiative

Mason Kern

Will Cardinals Re-signing of T Marcus Gilbert Alter Draft Strategy?

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with tackle Marcus Gilbert and running back Kenyan Drake officially signed his transition tag tender on Thursday. How will it affect the team's approach in the NFL Draft?

Howard Balzer

Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Provides Meals to Those Affected by the Coronavirus

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones is doing his part to help his community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals QB Brett Hundley Instrumental in Development of Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals with head coach Kliff Kingsbury re-signed Brett Hundley to back up Kyler Murray for the second straight season.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals Enjoy Stability with Kyler Murray, Brett Hundley at Quarterback in Active Offseason Market

The NFL quarterback market has been extremely busy featuring moves by Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Nick Foles, Teddy Bridgewater and Brian Hoyer. The Arizona Cardinals, meanwhile, retained starter Kyler Murray and backup Brett Hundley.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals Hosting Unprecedented Blood Drive at State Farm Stadium to Meet Critical Need

In an effort to provide aid in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Cardinals announced a new blood drive initiative that will be held at State Farm Stadium

Howard Balzer

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer Details Specifics of Hopkins Trade to Cardinals

Albert Breer Discusses DeAndre Hopkins, David Johnson, Stefon Diggs, Brandin Cooks, Sean Payton, Bill Belichick, Kyler Murray, Odell Beckham Jr.

Mason Kern

Roster Churn Continues for Arizona Cardinals with Signing of DL Trevon Coley, Re-signing RB D.J. Foster and Departure of DE Zach Kerr

The Arizona Cardinals made multiple roster moves on Wednesday.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55