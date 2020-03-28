Further Update for Cardinals Blood Drive: Two Hours Added; All Slots Filled

Thursday afternoon the Arizona Cardinals announced a major one-day blood drive that the team is hosting on at State Farm Stadium in partnership with Dignity Health and Cigna.

In less than 24 hours, every appointment slot was filled for the event which is being coordinated with Scottsdale-based Vitalant (pronounced “vye-TAL-ent” and formerly known as United Blood Services).

In response to the overwhelming demand - and in light of the community’s dire need to replenish a depleted local blood supply – two hours have been added to the drive and additional appointment spots have been created throughout the day thanks to increased staffing and resources.

The event will now take place at State Farm Stadium from 8 a.m until 7 p.m. (it was originally scheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.).

Registration for the added appointment times can be made by visiting www.vitalant.org/cardinals. However, the Cardinals announced on Saturday that all available slots have been filled.

IMPORTANT REMINDER: Only those who have registered in advance and have a confirmed appointment time will be able to donate on Tuesday. Unfortunately, walk-ups cannot be accommodated. While current mandates are to avoid gatherings, blood donation drives are critical and essential health care activities. The stadium’s size and the event’s operational set-up ensure the ability to accommodate those who have registered for Tuesday’s drive while still adhering to important physical and social distancing guidelines.