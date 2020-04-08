The Arizona Cardinals blood drive on March 31 was hosted in conjunction with the Scottsdale-based company Vitalant and in partnership with Dignity Health and Cigna.

The team then partnered with Anheuser-Busch for two additional blood drives that were held Tuesday and Wednesday in conjunction with the American Red Cross at State Farm Stadium from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

All appointment slots for those drives were filled and walk-ups were not able to be accommodated.

However, blood drives of all sizes are happening across the state of Arizona. To locate the nearest blood donation event, please visit www.bloodhero.com and www.redcrossblood.org