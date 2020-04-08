AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Cardinals Held Two Additional Blood Drives

Mason Kern

The Arizona Cardinals blood drive on March 31 was hosted in conjunction with the Scottsdale-based company Vitalant and in partnership with Dignity Health and Cigna.

The team then partnered with Anheuser-Busch for two additional blood drives that were held Tuesday and Wednesday in conjunction with the American Red Cross at State Farm Stadium from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

All appointment slots for those drives were filled and walk-ups were not able to be accommodated.

However, blood drives of all sizes are happening across the state of Arizona. To locate the nearest blood donation event, please visit www.bloodhero.com and www.redcrossblood.org

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'We'd Like to Have Three': Kliff Kingsbury Desires Depth at RB

After running back Kenyan Drake signed his transition tag with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency and with Chase Edmonds and D.J. Foster returning, head coach Kliff Kingsbury is confident in the position group corps. However, he wants the depth chart to be fleshed out even further.

Mason Kern

Where Does SI's Jenny Vrentas Rank the Cardinals in Her Pre-Draft Power Rankings?

NFL Power Rankings as presented by Sports Illustrated have the Kansas City Chiefs leading the 32 suitors. Where do Tom Brady's new and old teams land? How about the newly-reinforced Arizona Cardinals?

Howard Balzer

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Not Concerned About Kyler Murray's Growth Despite Absence of Offseason Program

Without OTAs and mini camps in the NFL this offseason a likely formality due to COVID-19, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the implications on the development for second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

Howard Balzer

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Says Team's All-Decade Choices Have Played at an 'Insane Level'

The Arizona Cardinals had three players elected to the NFL All-Decade Team: wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald; cornerback Patrick Peterson; and outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Howard Balzer

Is QB Kyler Murray a MVP Candidate in his Second Season?

Publisher Howard Balzer is joined by SI's Bill Enright and gambling expert Frankie Taddeo to make the case for a potentially big year for quarterback Kyler Murray. Balzer makes his predictions for the Cardinals' season including a breakdown of Murray's weapons while Taddeo shares what Las Vegas thinks things look like for the Cardinals this year.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Prepared to Take NFL Draft Virtual

With the NFL announcing that the draft will be conducted virtually, teams are in the process of logistically figuring out how to make it work. The Arizona Cardinals feel they're set up well.

Mason Kern

'It'll Be Done before the Draft': Kingsbury Optimistic about Hopkins Trade Finalization

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans completed a trade that swapped wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for running back David Johnson, but it is not technically finalized until the players complete their physicals that are moving slower due to COVID-19.

Mason Kern

Kliff Kingsbury Ready to Select 'Best Available' at No. 8 in NFL Draft

There are plenty of options the Arizona Cardinals can take in the 2020 NFL Draft with their No. 8 overall selection. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury weighed in on Tuesday.

Mason Kern

Texans Coach and GM Bill O'Brien Defends Trade of DeAndre Hopkins

What was the Houston Texans reasoning for trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals? General manager Bill O'Brien explains.

Howard Balzer

by

dc2mitchell

OLB Chandler Jones 'A Big Part' in DL Jordan Phillips Signing

When former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips entered free agency, he said four teams were in consideration for his services. The Arizona Cardinals got his signature with the help of outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Mason Kern