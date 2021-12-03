Both Starting QBs Remain Limited Ahead of Cardinals-Bears Matchup

Quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Justin Fields are working through injuries before the Arizona Cardinals take on the Chicago Bears Sunday.

Both the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears are working with banged up quarterbacks ahead of their matchup Sunday in Chicago.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has not played since Arizona's Thursday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 due to an ankle sprain.

He had practiced in limited capacity for a couple of weeks before Arizona’s bye last week. He remained limited on Thursday's injury report, but was seen during the open part of practice participating and moving around well.

Chicago’s starting quarterback, rookie Justin Fields, injured his ribs against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

He did not play in Chicago’s Thanksgiving day matchup against the Detroit Lions. Fields remained limited on Thursdays report.

Should Fields not play Sunday, Andy Dalton will be the Bears' quarterback. The Cardinals have bested Dalton in each of the past two seasons in which Dalton played for the Cowboys in 2020 and the Bengals in 2019.

Two Cardinals did not participate in Thursday’s practice due to injury.

Justin Pugh remained out with the calf issue that he suffered against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. Rookie safety and special teamer James Wiggins apparently suffered a setback as he was limited during Wednesday’s practice before not participating on Thursday due to a knee injury.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remained limited for the second straight day. He has been out since that Packers game like Murray.

Offensive lineman Max Garcia was a full participant for the second straight day. He’s dealing with a knee issue.

The Bears side of the injury report is a longer list.

Seven different players did not participate, six of which were due to injuries.

That list includes defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), wide receiver Allen Robinson II (hamstring) and running back Damien Williams (calf). Tight end Cole Kmet, Chicago’s second-leading receiver, was limited with a groin issue after he did not participate on Wednesday.

