Cardinals Aiming to Rebound Through Leadership

It was expected to happen, just unknown when and it happened in Week 3 when the Arizona Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season to the Detroit Lions. Granted its the longest its taken for the franchise to lose a game to start a season since 2015, but it also has presented a critical opportunity.

Entering Week 4, a road matchup agains the Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals have the chance to advance to 3-1 or stumble for the second straight week and fall to a .500 record. In years past, the team might fold and concede several games in a row.

Since even before the NFL Draft, though, there has been a different vibe around Arizona's facilities. The preseason hype was justified by some after the undefeated start through two games, but the biggest adversity the Cardinals face is how they will respond following a loss.

"Tough loss in that fashion, getting beat right up there at the end in a game that you felt like you could play better," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said following Sunday's game. "You've got to give Detroit credit. We knew we'd get their best shot coming in and being 0-2 and they have a very talented football team, All-Pro quarterback (Matthew Stafford). We'll find out this week how we rebound, but it's a veteran group with great leadership and they understand where we think this team can go."

The bounce-back week started Monday with team meetings and the Cardinals had their first practice Wednesday. While the injury report from the first session was the largest at any point this season, several players have expressed confidence in how they believe the team will respond.

"We've got a locker room full of good guys that all want to be the best versions of themselves," left tackle D.J. Humphries said Tuesday. "And every week in and week out they try to get better and they're holding their teammates accountable. It's just one of those things that it is kind of infectious and it breeds tough competition and it breeds a standard in the locker room.

"We don't have any guys that are divas or guys that are going to cause any negative attention to the locker room. It's all about getting better every week and doing what we can to get a W for the team, whatever your role is in that."

While the team would optimally like not to have lapses that lead to losses that are generally considered to be against lesser opponents, emphasis is being placed on leaving the past exactly there and moving forward.

"We obviously have good leadership in the locker room," running back Chase Edmonds said Tuesday. "I think the important thing to do is just to take a critical look at yourself in the mirror, actually watch the film and find out what we all can do individually to play better. And to find out what we can do as a team to play better and just not to have those hiccups come around.

"I'm a fan of the NFL, I'm a fan of sports, so one thing that all great teams do just around sports in general is they don't lose back-to-backs. We've got to find a way to just really bounce back. We'll look at this film and then move on to Carolina."