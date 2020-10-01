Cardinals Put Brave Face on Current Safety Situation

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has seen a lot during his nine seasons in the NFL and now he is part of a secondary that has seen a reduction in numbers at safety in the first three weeks of the season.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday that safeties Deionte Thompson and Curtis Riley will be the starters Sunday at Carolina, with Budda Baker (thumb) and Chris Banjo (hamstring) expected to miss the game.

While Joseph professed confidence in the group, the reality is that Thompson was inactive in Week 1, while Riley wasn’t signed off the Steelers practice squad until a few days before Week 2. As the fourth- and fifth-string safeties, respectively, depth behind Thompson and Riley is a huge question mark. Charles Washington is an option, although he is primarily a special teams player and there has been little confidence in Isaiah Simmons outside of his current role at inside linebacker.

While the franchise signed safety T.J. Ward to the practice squad Thursday, Joseph said that move was "made for the future" and indicated he would not be promoted this week as it is too early for his schematic fluency. Plus, he has not been on an NFL roster since 2017.

Peterson also tried to put as good a face as possible on the situation.

While acknowledging that missing three players (Baker, Banjo and Jalen Thompson) is “taking a hit,” Peterson also said, “We have guys that we're confident in. We’ve got Curtis, you got DT, just signed T.J. Ward today, who’s kind of been in the system before. We have guys that we're confident in that can go out and get the job done.

“The guys are having a great week of practice so far, looking real good in their assignments, executing their assignments and hope they can roll over into the game on Sunday, so they can make some plays and help us get out of this little kind of injury funk that we are in right now.”

Peterson is intrigued by the addition of Ward, who hasn’t played since the 2017 season. He recalled being a teammate of Ward in the Pro Bowl for the 2014 season that was played in Arizona.

He also said, “I watched him play around the league and you’ve seen him in that Denver secondary when those guys were flying high with (Aqib) Talib and Chris Harris. The list goes on, so I believe he definitely still has a lot left in the tank to where he can come out here and help this secondary out. (He’s a) veteran that has been on a lot of veteran teams and understands offenses. He's a pro, so we're definitely happy to have him join the secondary to give us a helping hand so hopefully we can finish out the season strong the way we want to.”