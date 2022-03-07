Breer: Kyler Murray Wants Extension Ahead of NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly wants a deal done by the NFL Draft in April.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray attempted to speed up the timeline of his contract extension talks when his agent Erik Burkhardt released a statement last Monday.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Murray and his camp want a deal done by the NFL Draft on April 28.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said on 98.7 FM before the released statement that he felt the team had time to deal with the contract. He pointed to other examples of quarterback extensions that took place over the summer.

“The Kyler Murray situation has potential to get worse before it gets better,” Breer wrote Monday. “And it might not wind up getting better. Here’s the bottom line: Murray’s camp isn’t going to be content to wait until the summer to negotiate a new contract, which is essentially where Arizona was with its franchise quarterback when it was approached about the contract after the season.”

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine last week that he is keeping negotiations with Murray’s representation confidential. However, Murray’s camp is taking another approach.

Burkhardt wrote in the statement that Murray wants a long-term deal with the Cardinals and to be paid in accordance with the current quarterback market.

Keim said he does not anticipate a holdout from Murray, and neither does Breer.