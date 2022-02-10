Report: Cardinals DL Coach Brentson Buckner Hired by Jaguars

Arizona will need to fill another spot in their coaching staff after Brentson reportedly accepted a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After an offseason of speculation, Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Brentson Buckner has found a new home.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported on Wednesday the Jacksonville Jaguars had hired Buckner to coach the same position.

Buckner, who garnered interest from the collegiate level in schools such as Auburn and Clemson, initially joined the Cardinals in 2013 as a defensive line coach.

He would stay with the team until 2018, where he would spend one season with both the Buccaneers (2018) and Raiders (2019) before making his way back to the Cardinals under current head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Prior to coaching, Buckner played defensive tackle for the Steelers (1994-96), Bengals (1997), 49ers (1998-2000) and Panthers (2001-05).

He arrived to the league as a second-round pick.

Buckner now joins a new staff being built in Jacksonville by freshly hired head coach Doug Pederson.

The Cardinals, who dealt with major injuries across the defensive line last season, aim to improve their overall run defense, which ranked in the bottom half of the league (114 yards per game).

Players such as defensive end Michael Dogbe and defensive tackles Corey Peters and Jack Crawford are set to hit free agency in March.