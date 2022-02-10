Skip to main content

Report: Cardinals DL Coach Brentson Buckner Hired by Jaguars

Arizona will need to fill another spot in their coaching staff after Brentson reportedly accepted a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After an offseason of speculation, Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Brentson Buckner has found a new home. 

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported on Wednesday the Jacksonville Jaguars had hired Buckner to coach the same position. 

Buckner, who garnered interest from the collegiate level in schools such as Auburn and Clemson, initially joined the Cardinals in 2013 as a defensive line coach. 

He would stay with the team until 2018, where he would spend one season with both the Buccaneers (2018) and Raiders (2019) before making his way back to the Cardinals under current head coach Kliff Kingsbury. 

Read More

Prior to coaching, Buckner played defensive tackle for the Steelers (1994-96), Bengals (1997), 49ers (1998-2000) and Panthers (2001-05).

He arrived to the league as a second-round pick. 

Buckner now joins a new staff being built in Jacksonville by freshly hired head coach Doug Pederson. 

The Cardinals, who dealt with major injuries across the defensive line last season, aim to improve their overall run defense, which ranked in the bottom half of the league (114 yards per game). 

Players such as defensive end Michael Dogbe and defensive tackles Corey Peters and Jack Crawford are set to hit free agency in March. 

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) talks with defensive line coach Brentson Buckner against the San Diego Chargers at University of Phoenix Stadium.
News

Report: Cardinals DL Coach Brentson Buckner Hired by Jaguars

1 minute ago
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Darren Rovell Speaks on Super Bowl Ticket Prices and Betting Trends

2 hours ago
© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Predicting NFL Honors: MVP, Coach of the Year and More

2 hours ago
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals: Jim Dray Departs for Bears, Jonathan Ledbetter Signs Reserve/Future Contract

12 hours ago
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Howard Balzer Previews Super Bowl LVI Coaching, QB Matchups

14 hours ago
© The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY
News

Larry Fitzgerald Speaks About Retirement, Kyler Murray's Social Media Scrubbing

19 hours ago
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Christian Kirk Says Kyler Murray's Future Will Impact Free Agency Plans

20 hours ago
© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Mock Draft Monday: Cardinals Steal Tyler Linderbaum

Feb 7, 2022