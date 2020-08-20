As the NFL navigates training camp through the novel coronavirus with the hope and belief an entire season can be played, most of the focus has been on the more than 2,500 players currently on active rosters.

However, there are numerous staff personnel, including coaches, that are tasked not only with following the protocols, but also by being leaders and role models for the players and their families.

Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Brentson Buckner spoke passionately Thursday about the challenge he has faced for the last five months.

“It's been really, really hard,” Buckner said. “It's different because now you've got to make sure you're doing everything right because a lot of us coaches, we go back to our families. We've got kids and we've got wives or parents staying with you. And for me, I had to sit my family down and say, ‘Hey, this is a group effort.’ I've got a son (three-star Oregon defensive line commit Brandon Buckner) that's going to be a senior in high school. He wants to go hang out and be with his friends, but he has to mature at a level that some people don't because he knows I can't go risk the chance of giving something to my dad and my dad takes it to work and do that. So, it's been a real group effort. We just have to be smart.”

As far as setting an example, Buckner said, “We have to be leaders because players are watching. (If) we don't have our masks on or we're not social distancing, then players will say, 'Well, it's OK.' They're going to follow the leader. So, as coaches here, I know we've done a great job. (Head coach) Kliff (Kingsbury) has done a great job. The whole staff is making sure that we are the true leaders. We're trying to do exactly what we want the players to do. I talked to the players because in football, you've got to trust. You've got to trust the man next to you. But this year, you've seriously got to trust the man next to you. I've got to trust that they go home and think about coach Buckner before you do something crazy because you got to know that coach Buckner is clearly thinking about you.”

Buckner expressed serious emotion when he described what it would feel like it if he knew he had spread the virus to one of his players or their families.

He said, “I mean it would almost kill me if I brought something back to — like (defensive lineman) Jordan Phillips has two beautiful kids. And I got selfish to say, 'I'm going to go sit in the movie and do whatever, I don't care.' Then I get something and give it to him and then he gives it to his kids. I couldn't live with myself. And so I told my guys, ‘Look, we've got to live with one another this year more so than anything. It's got to be truly trust.' And we've done a great job, along with our staff, and our players have really bought in and I'm super proud of them.”

It was interesting that Buckner used Phillips as an example. When he talked with the media in early April shortly after signing with the Cardinals, Phillips revealed he and his fiancé, Lauren Gray, were blessed with a baby girl (Maya V Phillips, “MVP”) eight days earlier where they live in Wichita, Kansas.

Noting his priority was making sure his wife and girls were safe, Phillips described then what it was like to become parents amid the pandemic.

“It could only be my fiancé and either my mom or her mom in the room, but just one at a time," he said in April. "So, it was a little different and I guess the hardest thing it's been so far is everybody wants to meet the baby, but we have to do it through the window. So, they just come over to the house and we put Maya up to the window and that's just kind of the weirdest thing. Even at the hospital, nobody could be in the room. It was just me when she was delivered and I had to hold Maya up to the window for everybody to see. I feel for my fiancé because she couldn't have the traditional mom and sisters in the room when she had the baby.”

Now, more than four months later, he said there was serious talk about the family’s plans for this season.

“We had a big talk in my family about opting out,” he admitted Thursday. “I wasn't really for sure if I was going to play this year. And my fiancé was just like, 'You've got to do what's best for you.' And she was going to be willing to stay at home back in Kansas just so I could play. But we decided about a week ago, they're going to move down here and try to live a normal life. And we'll see how it goes.”

That seems to be the ever-present theme in the NFL this year: "We’ll see how it goes." Because surely no one truly knows for sure how what this year has in store.