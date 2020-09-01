SI.com
AllCardinals
Cardinals 'Still Working Through' Backup QB Competition

Mason Kern

With the league-wide 53-man roster cut looming, the Arizona Cardinals are utilizing this week in training camp as the final stand for evaluations. Decisions have to be made by Saturday on which players will be kept on the active roster, while 16 players have to be designated to the practice squad starting Sunday.

As a result, multiple depth position battles are taking place as younger players and, to a lesser degree, aging veterans hope to prove why the belong. The quarterback room is very much involved.

Although Kyler Murray is a lock for the starting role, signal-callers Brett Hundley and Chris Streveler are competing to back him up. According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, it is a position battle that has no clear front-runner at this time.

"Still working through that," he told reporters prior to Tuesday's practice. "Both guys have had their moments and we want to continue to evaluate through this week and go from there. But both talented, athletic guys that I think can come in and allow us to continue to run our offense like we would with Kyler."

Hundley brings the Cardinals NFL experience and an extra year assimilated in Kingsbury's scheme. Last season, Hundley was impressive in the preseason — which was canceled this year — and completed 5 of 11 passes for 49 yards while adding 41 rushing yards on seven carries in three regular-season games.A bulk of that production came via a Dec. 22 contest against Seattle after Murray suffered a hamstring injury against the Seahawks.

"It's been a blessing, especially to come back for Year 2 and be in this offense, which I love so much," Hundley told reporters this week. "It's tailored perfectly for this type of offense. It's been awesome. I'm loving it; I'm learning more as we go along and I can't wait to get things rolling."

Streveler, a CFL transplant after spending the last two years in Winnipeg with the Blue Bombers, was already at a disadvantage entering training camp having to face the slight differences from the Canadian league to the NFL. The lack of a preseason hurt his development and ability to implement his knowledge of Kingsbury's scheme in a live game setting.

Still, Streveler has been observed working on special teams during the open portion of training camp practices and coordinator Jeff Rodgers has been vocal about his athleticism and ability to retain information. If the Cardinals can find creative roles for Streveler, he could find his way onto the roster along with Hundley.

"In terms of switching positions, no one's ever talked to me about that here," Streveler previously told reporters. "When I came to work out, Coach Kingsbury told me he sees me as a quarterback and he wants to work with me there. I said, 'Great.' That's the position that I love. That's what I've been doing my whole life and that's what I want to play. But I've said this before, and I'll say it again, I told everyone, whether it's special teams, whether it's getting on the field somewhere else, whatever I have to do to contribute, give myself the best chance to help the team and make the team, I'm more than willing to do.

"And that's going to be my stance until the day I'm done playing football. I love playing quarterback, I love the process, I love everything that goes into it. But, whatever is going to give myself the best chance to make the team and also help the team, I'm willing to do whatever it takes."

So, could the Cardinals realistically keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. While it might be is unlikely, Streveler has given Kingsbury plenty to think about for his creative offensive concepts. It's also possible this year that the Cardinals, as well as many teams, will consider keeping three quarterbacks to guard against a player being unavailable because of the novel coronavirus.

"Very athletic, tough, he's all about football," Kingsbury said of Streveler. "He has great energy each and every day and he's a smart kid. Processes at a high level; he's done a great job picking things up, even through a virtual offseason. And so, between all those things, he won up there in Canada, so he knows how to do that. And the adjustment, it's still football.

"It's just about getting settled back into the American style of play and mastering the offense, but he's been fun to be around. He attacks it each and every day. Every drill we ask him to do it's full speed, whether it's on special teams or at quarterback and that makes it fun for a coach."

