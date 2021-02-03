Bruce Arians' Best Pick: Former Cardinals Discuss Relationship Ahead of Super Bowl

Former Arizona Cardinals Bruce Arians and Tyrann Mathieu show respect for one another ahead of Super Bowl battle.

"My favorite draft choice of all time."

Former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians (2013-2017) has high regard for Arizona's third-round pick from the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals selected safety Tyrann Mathieu from LSU, a player who was a 2011 Heisman award finalist, but had since been dismissed from his team in 2012 for failed drug tests.

Despite wariness from most of the league, Arians and the Cardinals bet on him. He repaid them by becoming an All-Pro, and never getting in trouble again for his college issues.

"(Arians) was one of the first people in the NFL who really believed in me and the things I can do on the football field and he gave me a chance to showcase that," Mathieu said during Super Bowl media availability on Wednesday.

“Anytime he tells me I’m his favorite draft pick, it always makes me smile. This is the guy who coached Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning and now he’s coaching Tom Brady and somehow I’m still one of his favorite players."

Mathieu and Arians have been able to think back to their days in Arizona this week as they prepare to compete against each other in Super Bowl LV. Arians' new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are set to take on Mathieu's Kansas City Chiefs.

Arians said the two have not spoken this week, but that they did catch up when they faced off in Week 12.

During their five years together, they reached the playoffs twice, although Mathieu was injured during Arizona's 2015 NFC Championship Game loss to Carolina.

Mathieu played 66 games and logged 11 interceptions and 41 pass breakups under Arians.

"I love his passion for football, but I am so proud of the man he's become," Arians said to the media on Wednesday. "He's a great football player, but he's a better man."

Arians has several former Cardinals coaches on the Tampa Bay staff, including defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (2013-2014) and play-caller Byron Leftwich (2017-2018). On Monday, they both discussed Mathieu's career and stories from Arizona.

"From a leadership standpoint, even as a rookie he was one of the first ones out on the field stretching every day," Bowles said. "One of the smartest players I've ever seen play this game – and I've been doing it a long time."

Leftwich added: "Being with Ty in Arizona, I've got so much respect for the human being, before I even get to the football player.

"You appreciate the leadership and the way that he carries himself on a football team. Then you [put] the tape on and you see the plays that I've watched him make in Arizona. We know what type of player Ty is."

Mathieu showed them his caliber again in Week 12, when he intercepted Brady in the second half en route to a Kansas City 27-24 win. That was the first time Mathieu had gone against Arians in a game.

Round 2 is for the ultimate prize, something Arians has won as an assistant, but never as a head coach. Mathieu and the Chiefs won it last year.

The game is Sunday at 4:30 MST.