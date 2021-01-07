My Take: NFL Playoffs Feature Another Backwards Matchup

The first round of the NFL playoffs features another instance where a team with a worse record (Washington) hosts a team (Tampa Bay) with a better record.

There were some that labeled me a whiner in recent days when I merely pointed out my belief that an aspect of the NFL tie-breaker system was unfair for any team that might get snared in the web.

There is a sense that some critics either didn’t actually read the story, or failed to grasp the main point.

One responder noted that the rules were known beforehand. Again, not the point, which was simply that changing it going forward only makes sense.

Coincidentally, the response also noted we know the absurd rule that automatically awards a home game for every division winner in the first round of the playoffs, so nothing should be said about it.

That attitude also makes no sense. I have pointed that out for 18 years, as have many others, but the NFL refuses to adjust. In the league’s view, it’s important to rewarding a division winner with a home game.

No, the reward is being in the playoffs. Why should a team with a 9-7 record or worse be given an extra reward? It’s only fair the matchups should be seeded by record.

After all, the division winners get the first four slots based on record. The three wild-card teams are then ranked by record. So, simply rank them all by record.

Virtually every year since divisional realignment in 2002, there have been first-round games where a division winner hosts a wild-card team with a better record. The only years where it didn’t occur was 2004, 2006 and 2017. In eight years, there have been multiple occurrences including three in 2010.

This year marks the 25th instance where it’s happened, and the win differential of four between Washington and Tampa Bay is the fourth time that’s happened. The division winner won each time.

*In 2008, the 8-8 San Diego Chargers defeated the 12-4 Indianapolis Colts, 23-17.

*In 2010, the 7-9 Seattle Seahawks beat the 11-5 New Orleans Saints 41-36.

*In 2011, the 8-8 Tim Tebow-led Denver Broncos upset the 12-4 Pittsburgh Steelers 29-23 in overtime.

In the 24 previous games, the division champ won nine or fewer 14 times and eight or fewer five times. The games have been split evenly, 12-12, although oddly, the division winners have done better in situations where the differential was larger.

*In one-win differential games, division winners are 5-6.

*In two-win differential games, the division winners are 2-5.

*In one three-win differential game, the 9-7 Houston Texans defeated the 12-4 Oakland Raiders 27-14 in 2016 when injured Raiders quarterback David Carr was unable to play.

*Two 3.5-win differential games have been split: The 12-4 San Francisco 49ers defeated the 8-7-1 Green Bay Packers 23-20 in 2013 and the 7-8-1 Carolina Panthers defeated the quarterback-challenged Cardinals 27-16 in 2014.

In the smaller one- or two-game differentials, the home team is 7-11 while they are 5-1 in games of three or more win differentials.

So, Bucs beware. On what will be a cold night in Washington (high of 45 during the day heading toward 29 with 10-15 mph hour winds), they will be trying to buck some history.