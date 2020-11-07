Budda Baker Spends Bye Buying Paradise Valley Mansion

The Cardinals were on their bye last week and Cardinals safety Budda Baker was out making purchases.

The Sunday, Nov. 1 edition of the Arizona Republic featured a photo of the new house Baker bought in the wake of signing a new contract recently, one that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

In the Real Estate section, under a section titled, “Area’s Priciest Homes,” the headline said, “Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker pays $4.73M for mansion in Paradise Valley.”

It’s certainly no coincidence that Baker’s purchase is in the same community where Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s house was seen in all its grandeur during the NFL draft last April.

The Republic report said, “Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker purchased a luxury estate in Paradise Valley’s Club Estates community” for $4.725 million.

It continued, “Baker’s new home sits on one acre with views of Camelback Mountain and features a large upstairs patio and resort-style pool.

“The 7,492 square-foot contemporary-style mansion was built in 2016 and has a private courtyard, a home theatre and a six-car garage. The home comes with vaulted brick barrel ceilings, limestone-surrounded fireplaces and a stone wine cellar that holds 1,000 bottles.”

When Baker was asked about the purchase Friday, he first downplayed it: “I don't know what house you're talking about. That link right there, I haven't bought anything yet. That was random.”

However, he quickly said, “I'm just joking. That was definitely cool. Seeing Kliff's house — I like looking at houses, open houses when I was renting, seeing the different styles, the modern styles, the contemporary styles. Seeing Kliff's house was cool. I talked to him about it a little bit. It was definitely cool.

“Seeing that on the internet was definitely different. Just because the house wasn't put in my name, so I don't know how it was found out, but these guys do great at looking those things up. Kudos to them. But I'm definitely excited to own a house out here in Arizona and be an Arizonan.”

The Republic story did say the home was sold through a trust.

As for potentially hosting team gatherings at his new estate, Baker said, “I'm just still going through the COVID guidelines. Nobody's coming over. It's just the people that live with me right now are going to be the ones that will be at the house right now. But once COVID ends, I'll probably have team get-togethers. If it's this year, next year, we never know.”

For Kingsbury’s part, he said he wasn’t aware of Baker’s purchase, especially the fact that he had a new neighbor.

“That's good to know," he said. "Property value just went up, so that’s a positive.”