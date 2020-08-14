SI.com
AllCardinals
Budda Baker Excited to have Familiarity in Defensive System

Alex Weiner

During his first three years in the NFL, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker had to adapt constantly.

He played three different positions under three head coaches with three defensive coordinators. 

He became the first player in team history to make a Pro Bowl for special teams (2017) and then another for safety in 2019, plus he also played linebacker. While doing all of that, he became a top-100 NFL player, according to his peers.

Baker has evidently adapted to his situations effectively, but he said that made it difficult to find a sense of familiarity. He expects this year will be a lot different.

For the first time, he’ll play under the same defensive mind for a second year: coordinator Vance Joseph.

“This year is definitely that year where I'm very excited to have that familiarity and have these coaches here,” Baker said on a Zoom press conference Friday. “And, for me, I'm just focused on taking the next step to be a great, even greater football player. So I'm very excited for that and just excited for the future.”

As the team has higher expectations, Baker wants to improve as well and being in a system that he has experience with is a weight off his shoulders.

Joseph feels like the team made necessary additions to plug in holes, but, possibly equally as important, the returning players have a sense of understanding of what the defense will look like each week.

“They're excited about playing good defense,” Joseph said on Thursday. “We've added some nice pieces. It's a mature group, they work hard, they want to be good, so it's been fun. Just having guys in meetings and talking to Budda and those guys, and Chandler (Jones), it's the first time we've had the same defense for two seasons, so they're excited just to grow it and to watch us get better."

The 2019 All-Pro linebacker Jones added: “There's nothing really like knowing your defensive coordinator, knowing what he likes to call in first down, what he likes to call second down, his third down go-to calls, his got-to-have-it calls. After one year, I feel like I've got a good feel of what kind of coach he is, like if he's aggressive or not.”

Last season was Baker’s first as a regular starter on defense and his growth was evident. His tackling skills jumped as he became the league’s leader in solo tackles. He batted down more balls and his Pro Football Focus grade jumped from 65.9 to 71.4.

He said he had a feeling that he'd make the annual NFL Top 100 list after hearing what fellow players and coaches had to say about his improvements. 

Now, he has his eyes set on earning a higher spot than 97, and having confidence in himself and in a system that he knows could be a strong tool.

“It's definitely a cool thing to have players reach out and coaches reach out and say congratulations or have them saying good things about me during the last season,” Baker said. “But I hold myself to a very high standard each and every day, each and every week.”

