The Arizona Cardinals secondary is showing signs of stability.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson is motivated to bounce back following a suspension-marred season. Fellow corner Robert Alford is healthy again after a broken leg ended his 2019 season before it got started.

Safety Jalen Thompson is no longer a rookie and is seen to be "the answer" in the back alongside reigning Pro Bowler Budda Baker.

All of these pieces won't have to learn a new system as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is back for a second season.

Baker addressed his excitement to play in a familiar system on Friday, and how full seasons with Peterson and Alford together will be a great help.

"With Patrick Peterson and Robert Alford, those are great vet guys that you know are going to be there Week 1 and are going to be ready," Baker said. "Pat (Peterson) losing six games last year and Robert Alford losing the whole season, they came back this year, they're fired up. They're excited.

"So, I'm definitely excited for these guys and excited for the secondary because I feel like we're a very good secondary. We have the ability to become great secondary."

Last season was the first in Peterson's nine-year career in which he did not make the Pro Bowl. Alford has been a regular starter since 2014 and has big-game experience from his time in Atlanta, most prominently when he returned a Tom Brady interception for a touchdown in Super Bowl LI.

Shuffling younger defensive backs in starting spots under a first-year defensive coordinator certainly wasn't an easy job, and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph sees this season's stability as a major advantage.

"It's nice to have our two starting corners," Joseph said on Thursday. "It's a different defense when you've got two mature corners who can win one-on-ones. That makes a 3-4 defense go, right?"

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury previously said that Peterson looks like he is on a mission to return to his superstar form. On Wednesday, he mentioned that one of the things he'll watch closely during training camp is how a healthy Alford looks after he worked to get back to 100 percent.

Arizona allowed a dubious 27.6 points per game last season, but the team is evidently expecting much growth partly due to its potentially solidified secondary.

"We definitely feel like it's a very exciting year for us," Baker said. "So we'll see."