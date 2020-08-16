SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Budda Baker Excited for Healthy Secondary

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals secondary is showing signs of stability.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson is motivated to bounce back following a suspension-marred season. Fellow corner Robert Alford is healthy again after a broken leg ended his 2019 season before it got started. 

Safety Jalen Thompson is no longer a rookie and is seen to be "the answer" in the back alongside reigning Pro Bowler Budda Baker. 

All of these pieces won't have to learn a new system as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is back for a second season. 

Baker addressed his excitement to play in a familiar system on Friday, and how full seasons with Peterson and Alford together will be a great help. 

"With Patrick Peterson and Robert Alford, those are great vet guys that you know are going to be there Week 1 and are going to be ready," Baker said. "Pat (Peterson) losing six games last year and Robert Alford losing the whole season, they came back this year, they're fired up. They're excited. 

"So, I'm definitely excited for these guys and excited for the secondary because I feel like we're a very good secondary. We have the ability to become great secondary." 

Last season was the first in Peterson's nine-year career in which he did not make the Pro Bowl. Alford has been a regular starter since 2014 and has big-game experience from his time in Atlanta, most prominently when he returned a Tom Brady interception for a touchdown in Super Bowl LI. 

Shuffling younger defensive backs in starting spots under a first-year defensive coordinator certainly wasn't an easy job, and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph sees this season's stability as a major advantage. 

"It's nice to have our two starting corners," Joseph said on Thursday. "It's a different defense when you've got two mature corners who can win one-on-ones. That makes a 3-4 defense go, right?"

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury previously said that Peterson looks like he is on a mission to return to his superstar form. On Wednesday, he mentioned that one of the things he'll watch closely during training camp is how a healthy Alford looks after he worked to get back to 100 percent. 

Arizona allowed a dubious 27.6 points per game last season, but the team is evidently expecting much growth partly due to its potentially solidified secondary. 

"We definitely feel like it's a very exciting year for us," Baker said. "So we'll see."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy Executive’s Latest One-Man Mock Draft

Will Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins make Kyler Murray a top-five fantasy quarterback?

Mason Kern

'Free Spirit' RB Eno Benjamin Competing for Role

Arizona Cardinals rookie Eno Benjamin is learning from running backs Kenyan Drake, Chase Edmonds and D.J. Foster.

Mason Kern

Twenty-two Players Still on Reserve/COVID-19, Down from 109

There still have been no COVID-19 cases for the Arizona Cardinals; safety Budda Baker says safety protocols are now ‘second nature.’

Howard Balzer

Video Games a Rallying Force During Virtual Offseason

Arizona Cardinals Brett Hundley, Budda Baker, Chandler Jones, Christian Kirk, Maxx Williams, others played video games during COVID-19 quarantine.

Mason Kern

Coaches Have High Hopes for Safety Jalen Thompson

Arizona Cardinals coaches have high hopes for safety Jalen Thompson.

Alex Weiner

Budda Baker Ready to Play in Familiar Defense

Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker has been through a lot of changes, but not this season with same defensive system.

Alex Weiner

QB Kelly Bryant, TE Tyrone Swoopes Work Out for Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals tryout seven players, including former Clemson and Missouri QB Kelly Bryant, Seahawks TE Tyrone Swoopes.

Howard Balzer

Safety Budda Baker Planning to Build On Pro-Bowl Season

Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones on Budda Baker: ‘What he’s doing is crazy.’

Howard Balzer

'That's Possible:' Top Three Receivers May Eclipse 1,000 Yards

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and HC Kliff Kingsbury believe WRs Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk can each eclipse 1,000 yards this year.

Mason Kern

Budding Superstar Kyler Murray in Charge Under Center

Arizona Cardinals analysis of quarterback group led by Kyler Murray, backed up by Brett Hundley, Chris Streveler.

Howard Balzer