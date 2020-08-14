*Video courtesy NFL Network*

At the end of July, Cardinals safety Budda Baker was in his kitchen when NFL Network began its unveiling of the top 100 players in the league.

It didn’t take long for the fourth-year player’s name to be called at No. 97. And it wasn’t all that surprising that he was included after a season in which he was second on the team in tackles with 157 (one behind linebacker Jordan Hicks), 111 of which were solo and seven for loss, and elected as a starter in the Pro Bowl.

“It was just on TV and I heard my name, and it was definitely cool to watch and cool to see,” Baker said Friday after the team’s third practice of the ramp-up period at State Farm Stadium. “I definitely thought I could be up there due to the players all around the league telling me great things about me and coaches as well. So, that was definitely exciting to be up there. And hopefully I can be lower on the list next year.”

After the Pro-Bowl nod came last December, linebacker Chandler Jones said, “Honestly, Budda makes everyone look slow on the field. The reason why, it sounds funny, but he outruns everyone. If you watch the film, there are times when he’s running past me, running to the ball and the effort that you see, you can’t coach that. You can’t coach effort.

“Some of the things he does are amazing. I’m happy he’s getting national recognition for it because what he’s doing is crazy.”

Baker acknowledged his game changed last season, thanks to the free-agent addition of Hicks, who didn’t miss any of the team’s 1,133 defensive snaps. Baker missed just 13.

He said, “I like playing out in the open a lot. I know a lot of people see me down in the box a lot. But for me, I like to be in the open. I like to be close sometimes depending on the situation. (With) Jordan Hicks being that Mike ‘backer, making those tackles, (that) has given me the freedom to blitz off the edge and open up in our defenses or being in the post a lot more. So, he's definitely helped. He's very smart. He's a great communicator on the defense and I'm glad to have him.”

Highlights of Baker’s play were prevalent on Twitter in the offseason, so he was asked if he’s ever surprised at himself when he watches tape.

“Definitely,” he said. “When I'm watching film, in my head, I'm just like, ‘Man, how did I do that?’ I'm more of a guy keeping everything really in. So I'm not really going to post a bunch of stuff that I've done or things that I'm doing. That's for other people to see and tweet out. I'll retweet it always.

“But I can just attest to my motor and you know how hard I work and it’s definitely going to be exciting for me this year for sure.”

Tight end Maxx Williams noted what Baker is able to do at 5-foot-10, when he sometimes gives up a half-foot in pass coverage.

“That shows the kind of talent Budda is," Williams said. "Everyone's seen him play. Just go on Twitter during the season or this offseason; everything's about Budda. And it shows him flying around the field. He covers guys; he's not scared to get down in the run game. Overall, I think Budda makes up for being a little shorter, by just how athletic and how good a football player Budda is. It shows and he might be the most humble guy on the field and in the locker room. But, if you really turn on the tape, you watch Budda play; he's one of the best safeties in the league.”

The question is when he will be paid. Entering the final year of his rookie contract as a second-round pick, Baker is a bargain this season with a salary of just under $1.4 million.

So it was, that when he was asked about a contract extension within the context of a salary cap that will likely be significantly lower next year, he took the high road.

Baker said, “I have a great agent, David Mulugheta over at Athletes First. I've just let him do everything on the contract situation, while I've been focusing on football, focusing on getting this new team here together and trying to be a lot better than what we have been these past few years. Definitely, my focus has been on that and if the contract stuff comes, it'll come. So that's where my mind is: on the season and Week 1 versus San Fran.”