The Monday before the first Sunday of NFL games is always a unique day. The rosters are at the NFL-mandated 53 maximum, practice squads are filling up and teams hit the field in true preparation for the season-opener.

For the Arizona Cardinals, it was an outside walk-through in the desert sun (albeit at 10:00 a.m. local time) after being inside State Farm Stadium throughout training camp.

But, even before that, head coach Kliff Kingsbury had a special message for his team after experiencing six months of the most unusual offseason perhaps in NFL history, when there were those that wondered if the league would ever get to this day.

Said running back Kenyan Drake Monday, “Kliff mentioned it earlier in our team meeting to start the day off. Just talking about how it's a blessing to be able to go out here and play this game that we all love, especially in the circumstances. A lot of people that are reeling from this pandemic, just a lot of things that could be happening to us personally, financially, whatever the case may be.

"We just want to obviously put our hearts out there to the people who are really affected by what's going on in the real world. But we want to definitely make the most of the chance that we have now to go out here and play this game that we love. Coming from March to now, nobody had a clue on what to expect. Now that it's here, we're going to hit the ground running and make the most of it.”

When safety Budda Baker was asked about all the uncertainty, he noted, “If you would have told me a month ago that we were going to be starting on time and playing football, I probably wouldn't have believed you. Seeing baseball and the MLB and the NBA going into a bubble, I was thinking, 'You can't put NFL players in a bubble. It’s too many people, too many staff.'

“But I would just give a good round of applause to the NFL for doing all the things that have happened during this COVID time. All the protocols that everyone made. It's very exciting and very cool for me to be a part of and hopefully we'll keep following the protocols, keep doing everything that we can do to have a full season.”

Baker expressed what Monday felt like, saying, “I woke up this morning just excited; it's game week. It's really game week. Sunday is our first game, first real game, no preseason. The emotions and excitement that players have, and especially myself, is very exciting. And being outside for the first time was different as well.

“Catching the ball in the sun, especially in the AZ heat. It gets pretty hot, but it's definitely exciting. (There were) a bunch of smiles on our faces, a bunch of excitement and now it's time to take it up a notch.”