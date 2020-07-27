AllCardinals
Budda Baker, Kyler Murray Appear in NFL Top 100 Premiere

Alex Weiner

Every year, NFL players vote on which 100 of their peers are the best in the league. 

NFL Network's Top 100 reveal show premiered Sunday evening and disclosed rankings 71-100 in descending order. Two Arizona Cardinals made this portion of the list, both of whom appearing for the first time. 

Safety Budda Baker was slotted at No. 97 followed by quarterback Kyler Murray at No. 90. 

It appears that there is a hefty buzz about Arizona from the NFL players this season. Last year, only two Cardinals made the list in total, cornerback Patrick Peterson and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. 

Notably, linebacker Chandler Jones was left off it and he went on to become an All-Pro.

"You guys think I’ll be ranked in the Top 100 this year?" Jones tweeted Sunday before the premiere. "Last year I wasn’t ranked, this should be interesting!"

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett followed shortly with an answer: "If you’re not in the Top 100, they gotta fire whoever in charge of making the list."

Well, the Cardinals did waive 10 players Sunday after all, and it is NFL players who vote on the list.

Arizona should at least double its total from last year with Jones, newly acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (11th in 2019), Peterson and Fitzgerald still available with 70 slots to go. 

Baker led the league in solo tackles in 2019. The third-year Cardinal also earned his first Pro Bowl appearance as a defender (he made it for special teams in 2017). 

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Murray is the first Cardinals quarterback to crack the top 100 since Carson Palmer was No. 12 in 2016. 

Murray said he was "shocked" and felt disrespected after being ranked a 77 overall by EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 video game. Now, his fellow players have him on a list of the top players in the real world. 

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills was the only other quarterback cracking Sunday's iteration of the Top 100 and was ranked just ahead of Murray at 87th.

Players 41-70 will be released — again, in descending order — on Monday and 11-40 on Tuesday. The Top 10 show will air on Wednesday in two parts in a two-hour special starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Mason Kern
Mason Kern

Editor

Well deserved for both and will be interesting to see where other Cardinals projected to be on the list are ranked.

