Budda Baker is Lone Cardinal in AP All-Pro Voting

The Cardinals safety, who also made the Pro Bowl this season, was the only Cardinals player to receive votes for the AP All-Pro Team.

Although the Arizona Cardinals are coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory, newly released All-Pro voting didn't reflect that.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker was the only member of the Cardinals to make the AP's 2021 All-Pro team on Friday.

Baker earned 10 All-Pro votes, tying for third-best among safeties and putting him even with Denver's Justin Simmons and Buffalo's Micah Hyde on the second team. Tennessee's Kevin Byard's 41 votes and Jordan Poyer's (Bills) 12 votes led the position group.

This will be Baker's third time as an All-Pro, previously garnering first-team honors in 2017 and 2020.

Baker, playing in every game this season, totaled 98 tackles with seven passes defensed, three interceptions and one fumble recovered. His speed and instincts at the safety position has continually led him to be one of the best players in the league on a yearly basis.

Baker was also named to the Pro Bowl this season, the fourth of his career.

Only five players were unanimous selections for the All-Pro team: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

