Budda Baker Makes Cardinals History vs Jets
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has done something nobody in franchise history has done before.
In Week 10's home date against the New York Jets, Baker eclipsed nine tackles - putting him at 100 on the season.
According to the team, Baker is the first Cardinals player to record 100 tackles through the first ten weeks of play since the stat became tracked dating back to 1994.
Entering today, Baker had 91 on the season, trailing only Indianapolis Colts LB Zaire Franklin (96) for tops in the NFL.
Per the Cardinals, Baker entered today on pace for 172 tackles, which could see him finish as first through the entire league in that category - which would make him the first Cardinals player since 1994 and first NFL DB since Jets safety Victor Green to lead the NFL in tackles.
Baker surprassed Jordan Hicks (99) and Jordan McKinnon (95) for most tackles by a Cardinal through ten weeks.
This is the fifth time in his career Baker has reached 100 tackles in a season.
Baker - the heart and soul of the team since first stepping foot in the desert
“I'd say one thing is just the way he attacks every day. Those are the guys you want to be around. The guys that actually love the game. The guys that actually will do anything for the betterment of the team. That's who he is. Never takes a day off," Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said of Baker previously.