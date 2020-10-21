SI.com
Budda Baker Named Week 6 NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mason Kern

The Arizona Cardinals produced back-to-back NFC Players of the Week in Weeks 5 and 6. Quarterback Kyler Murray was named on offense for his career-high 380-yard passing effort in a win over the New York Jets, while safety Budda Baker earned the defensive version for his statistical output in Week 6 after beating the Dallas Cowboys.

It is the first time in Baker's career he has been honored with the weekly award.

"He's a quiet, fearless guy, is how I would put it," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday morning. "He's not a beat-your-chest, rah-rah-type guy. He goes about his business each and every day with the utmost professionalism, intensity, focus, all those things you love to see as a coach. Just couldn't be more impressed by him, the type of person he is, the way he carries himself, the way he practices, the way he plays. He's what you want in your organization."

In the statistical book produced after every NFL game, there are 11 total defensive categories. Baker had entries in nine of them against Dallas. When the clock ran out and the Cardinals left AT&T Stadium with a 38-10 victory, Baker produced seven tackles (all solo), two quarterback hits on Andy Dalton, one sack for seven lost yards, one tackle for loss, one interception — the first of his career — one pass defensed and one forced fumble on running back Ezekiel Elliott.

And he did all of it with a cast on his right hand, protecting the thumb he had surgery on to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament that he played through in Week 3.

“I just thought when the ball comes, it's going to come my way," Baker said of his interception after the game Monday. "And that was a great opportunity that I had to get the INT and I was very excited when I got it because the first one’s always the hardest one. Now, it's just a matter of they always come in bunches, turnovers come in bunches, and we got a lot of turnovers as a defense today.”

While the pick was a confidence booster, the forced fumble was especially important considering the timing. Coming in a scoreless game late in the first quarter, Baker popped the ball out of Elliott's hands after a reception via a Dalton shovel pass to avoid a sack at the Arizona 49-yard line. The loose ball was recovered by Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and the offense subsequently took a 7-0 lead after an ensuing 11-play drive.

“I knew their tackles were fanning very hard on me when I came down blitzing," Baker said of the play. "I'm a contained edge rusher, so I had to go outside and those guys got me underneath my pads. (But) I heard Andy Dalton, he was saying, ‘Zeke,’ because I think Zeke wasn't looking. He was like, ‘Zeke, Zeke.’ He dumped it down to Zeke and I knew Zeke didn't see me. I just tried to rip the ball out and luckily it came out. I didn't know it came out until everyone was celebrating.”

For his effort, Baker became the first Cardinals player since safety Renaldo Hill in 2003 to record a sack, interception and forced fumble in the same game. He is one of just two players in the NFL this season, joining Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, to have stats in those three categories in a single game.

Elsewhere around the league, former Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell, now with the Baltimore Ravens, is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry won NFC and AFC Offensive Player of the Week, respectively. On special teams, the NFC was represented by Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos and the AFC Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus.

