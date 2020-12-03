The seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees were announced by the NFL Thursday and Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was selected to represent the franchise. All 32 teams in the league chose one player to have a chance of receiving the award, which is presented to those who best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.

"This guy is the best of the best as a human being, as a football player, as a teammate," said Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Oct. 8, who won the award in its inaugural year in 2014. "And I love him. I know his teammates all feel the same way about him."

Former Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell was also nominated by the Baltimore Ravens.

Per the NFL, eight finalists — split evenly between the AFC and NFC — from the 32 nominees will be selected by a panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community: Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin; former running back Warrick Dunn; former linebacker Karl Mecklenburg; and former safety Leonard Wheeler. Those eight players will then be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the "NFL Sportsmanship Award" category when players vote for a winner Friday, Dec. 18.

The honor is named after the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

To determine this year's winner, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice, without voting for their own teammate — similar to the Pro Bowl process. After the winner is announced as part of NFL Honors, that player will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

"Nobody means more to this football team than Budda Baker and you can take that to the bank," Fitzgerald said. "The guy plays the game the right way. He works at it the right way. The way he's wired mentally, as a teammate, he's approachable. Anybody can go talk to him, doesn't matter what your salary is or what your status is on the team. He's humble, he's level-headed, he plays through injury, he plays the game of football like he's 6-foot-4, 280 pounds the way he flies around and how selfless he is. If he's asked to cover, if he's asked to blitz, if he's asked to do whatever, play different positions, he knows it all."

The other 2020 nominees include:

Atlanta Falcons: Center Alex Mack

Baltimore Ravens: Defensive end Calais Campbell

Buffalo Bills: Cornerback Tre'Davious White

Carolina Panthers: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

Chicago Bears: Linebacker Khalil Mack

Cincinnati Bengals: Linebacker Josh Bynes

Cleveland Browns: Running back Nick Chubb

Dallas Cowboys: Running back Ezekiel Elliott

Denver Broncos: Cornerback Bryce Callahan

Detroit Lions: Center Frank Ragnow

Green Bay Packers: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Houston Texans: Defensive tackle Brandon Dunn

Indianapolis Colts: Defensive end Justin Houston

Jacksonville Jaguars: Defensive end/linebacker Josh Allen

Kansas City Chiefs: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders: Quarterback Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers: Defensive end Joey Bosa

Los Angeles Rams: Safety John Johnson

Miami Dolphins: Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Minnesota Vikings: Tight end Kyle Rudolph

New England Patriots: Wide receiver Matthew Slater

New Orleans Saints: Tackle Ryan Ramczyk

New York Giants: Defensive back Logan Ryan

New York Jets: Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi

Philadelphia Eagles: Center Jason Kelce

Pittsburgh Steelers: Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers: Fullback Kyle Juszczyk

Seattle Seahawks: Linebacker K.J. Wright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Linebacker Lavonte David

Tennessee Titans: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill

Washington Football Team: Wide receiver Terry McLaurin

Photo: Arizona Cardinals