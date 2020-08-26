When the Arizona Cardinals acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in March from the Houston Texans, it was widely assumed it wouldn’t be long until he received a new contract.

The Julio Jones (Falcons) neighborhood of $22 million a year was said to be what Hopkins was seeking, which is what seemingly hastened his exit from Houston.

More than five months later, Hopkins remains tethered to his previous contract for $39.9 million over the next three seasons, including $12.5 million this year, and left former agent Todd France to use an advisor. Tuesday, it was safety Budda Baker who reached an agreement on a four-year extension through 2024. This season was the final one of his rookie contract, which was set to pay him $1.396 million.

Notably, when general manager Steve Keim spoke to reporters Tuesday, he said in the sphere of contract negotiations that Baker “was at the top of our list; and we knew that we had to get him extended; and we knew that we wanted him to be a core player here for a long time.”

Keim also acknowledged the difficulty in getting extensions done because of the economic questions in the NFL beyond this season.

“That's why getting this extension done probably took so much time and it was just because of the uncertainty for 2021,” Keim said. “And that's going to be something we're going to have to work through here in the future, knowing that we have to operate at a certain number.”

He also discussed why it was important to work to get something done rather than wait until after the season when free agency would only be a little over two months away.

Keim said, “No. 1, it's called certainty. The earlier you do it gives you a chance to look at next year and really where your committed cash is, as well as Budda earned it and we felt like he was a guy that we knew we were going to move forward with. We drafted him. And these are the things that make my job special, is when you can make a young man's dream come true, like Budda ... And again, just the fact that he's the heartbeat of the defense."

It wasn’t surprising that Keim was also asked if he will be talking again before the season starts about other new deals. In addition to Hopkins’ situation, cornerback Patrick Peterson is entering the final season of a contract that pays him $12.05 million this season with a cap charge of $13.18 million. It’s also important to note that Baker’s contract likely won’t increase his cap charge significantly.

His cap hit this year was set to be $2.173 million. If his base salary was lowered to the minimum of $825,000, the new proration of the $10 million signing bonus would add $2 million and create a cap charge of $3.6 million.

Keim wouldn’t tip his hand about other negotiations, but did say, “Because of the issues that we're dealing with, and knowing that next year the floor (of the cap) is going to be $175 million, and we're already tight there this year, we have to be creative and there's some things that we are going to try to do moving forward. But time will tell and we're going to try to continue to stay aggressive and make sure that we can have sustainable success, which has been our goal all along.”

A new deal for Peterson could also lower his cap figure for 2020.

Finally, Keim commented on Baker’s value for the position he plays with a contract more than the league’s highest-paid safeties.

He said, “His production speaks for itself and his versatility to play in the box, to play the deep half, to do the number of things that he does in coverage really says a lot about Budda's style, his play, his passion. Really, when you look at the safeties and the way the market is nowadays, the highest-paid safeties I believe are 26-years-old. And Budda is 25. Again, there's high expectations now, but we have 100 percent faith that Budda is going to earn this.”

Keim wasn’t far off. Of the four top safeties Baker surpassed, Tyrann Mathieu (Chiefs) turned 28 in May; Kevin Byard (Titans) turned 27 on Aug. 17; Eddie Jackson (Bears) is 26 and will be 27 in December; and Landon Collins (Washington) turned 26 in January.

Of course, Baker won’t actually turn 25 until January, which he playfully corrected after Keim’s comment, saying, “Twenty-four, baby. Twenty-four.”